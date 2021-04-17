    Joe Buck Reportedly to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' This Summer After Aaron Rodgers

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 17, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck is shown before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Buck is one of many announcers who has had to trade the press box for a home office. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck will follow in Aaron Rodgers' footsteps as a guest host on Jeopardy!

    Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, episodes of the quiz competition show hosted by Buck are expected to air this summer. 

    Marchand noted it's unclear how many episodes Jeopardy! taped with Buck, but most guest-host stints have run for one to two weeks. 

    Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons, died in November at age 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. 

    Since the show resumed filming after Trebek's death, a revolving cast of guest hosts have filled in as producers search for a permanent successor. Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first fill-in host. 

    Rodgers' two-week stint as guest host ended Friday. The Green Bay Packers star received widespread acclaim for how he ran the show over the past 10 episodes. 

    Buck has been Fox's lead play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball since 1996. He succeeded Pat Summerall as the network's No. 1 NFL announcer in 2002. The 51-year-old has also called pro golf events for the network and appeared in several television shows, including Brockmire and Family Guy.

