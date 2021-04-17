Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Andrey Rublev Set for 2021 Monte Carlo Masters Final

Jean-Francois Badias/Associated Press

The 2021 Monte Carlo Masters final will see No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas take on No. 6 Andrey Rublev on Sunday.

Tsitsipas continued his dominance on Saturday with an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Dan Evans in the semifinal. The Greek star needed just 69 minutes to secure his spot in the final, and he has yet to drop a set through four matches this week.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Tsitsipas said he "found ways to play my best" in getting past Evans:

"He has a very unique way of playing. I haven't seen too many players playing this way on clay, but that's his style and the way he grew up playing. I had a lot of opportunities to run around and hit the forehand, so I had some time to think and picture the way I wanted to construct points and play them. That gave me the opportunity to step things up and play through."

Tsitsipas won the match on the strength of 21 winners and by converting five of his 11 break-point opportunities. He also took advantage of 20 unforced errors committed by Evans.

Saturday's victory also moves Tsitsipas one step closer to his first Masters 1000 series win. He's been in finals twice before but lost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas is still chasing his first tournament win of the season, but he's been in contention at each of the past three events. He lost in the final at the Mexican Open to Alexander Zverev in late March. That was followed up with a run to the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Rublev was given a stiff test in the second semifinal, but he was able to hold off Casper Ruud for a 6-3, 7-5 win. The Russian star won five of the final six games in the opener after falling behind 2-1.

"Since the beginning he put a really high intensity and was really tough," Rublev said on the court after his win. "I knew that I needed to raise my level if I wanted to fight against him, because if I did not raise the level I would lose for sure.

Rublev also made life difficult for himself in the second set, losing serve twice early on to fall behind 4-2. However, he again won five of the final six games in the set to take the match and a spot in the final. He closed things out with a forehand winner on match point.

Rublev has already had a memorable run in Monte Carlo with back-to-back wins over No. 9 seed Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal to reach the semifinal. He is one victory away from his second tournament win of the season.

Sunday will mark the seventh head-to-head matchup between Tsitsipas and Rublev. They have split the previous six meetings, with Rublev winning the most recent showdown in the Rotterdam Open semifinals on March 6.