    Attorney for De'Vincent Spriggs Apologizes to Aaron Donald over Assault Claims

    Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    De'Vincent Spriggs has apologized to Aaron Donald after claiming the Los Angeles Rams star assaulted him. 

    Attorney Todd Hollis, who is representing Spriggs, issued the apology on behalf of his client on Friday to Bryant Reed of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh

    "I wanted to make this statement public. And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he's gone through, but I clearly know this was not him," Hollis said. 

    The apology comes after Donald's attorney, Casey White, told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry that Spriggs threw a bottle at his client inside of a nightclub and other people around Donald stepped in to intervene. 

    "At that point, that's when other people come to Aaron's aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it's a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know," White said. 

    White also told Thiry that his firm has obtained eyewitness accounts from at least five different people, as well as other individuals who are willing to provide statements. 

    Earlier in the week, Hollis told TMZ Sports he was filing a criminal complaint on behalf of Spriggs. The Pittsburgh-based attorney said the alleged incident began inside of a nightclub when Spriggs bumped into Donald. He said both men were asked to leave the club and alleged things got physical outside of the building. 

    Hollis said Spriggs suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose and required 16 stitches as a result of the alleged attack. 

    Donald, who was born in Pittsburgh and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, recently completed his seventh NFL season with the Rams.     

