NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Standings and Postseason Predictions

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

While playing the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL has had to make some changes. As well as the league's 31 teams having to play shortened, 56-game regular-season schedules, the league also realigned the divisions for the season and changed how berths for the Stanley Cup playoffs are decided.

There are no wild cards this season. Instead, the top four teams from each division will advance to the postseason. Teams have only played games against clubs within their division during the regular season, and that will also be the case for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Plus, there is no Eastern Conference and Western Conference, so the Stanley Cup Final could feature two teams that would typically be in the same conference.

As the regular season starts to wind down following the trade deadline, here's a look at the NHL standings, as well as some predictions for how the playoff races will unfold.