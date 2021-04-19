6 NFL Players Who Will Break Out on New Teams in 2021

1 of 6

Stew Milne/Associated Press

In search of a franchise quarterback, the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. He'll replace Teddy Bridgewater, who's the subject of trade rumors.

While Gang Green seems primed to take a signal-caller with the second selection in the draft, the Panthers could help Darnold play up to his high expectations as the third pick from the 2018 class.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule sees a special playmaker in Darnold, who can beat defenses with his arm and legs.

"I think when you see his arm talent, I don't think there's a game you can watch that he doesn't make a play that makes you say, 'There it is,'" Rhule said to reporters. "He can fit the ball into tight windows. He can create with his feet. He moves around a ton. He creates plays with his legs, extends plays with his legs."

Darnold showed flashes of brilliance inside and outside the pocket through three terms with the New York Jets, but he threw for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions with a 59.8 percent completion rate.

Nevertheless, Ryan Kalil, who came out of retirement to suit up for the Jets last season, has an explanation for Darnold's uninspiring numbers from the previous campaign. In a conversation with The Athletic's Joseph Person, he criticized the Jets' offensive system.

"It was a system that didn't allow a lot of individual freedom. It was very, 'You do it this way and that's it. A lot of the scheme was pre-determined (plays) based on what they thought they were seeing from the sideline. It didn't give Sam a lot of room to grow, in my opinion, to make decisions on the fly. It worked in some instances, but it handicapped him in the long run."

Rhule's praise for Darnold suggests the young signal-caller will have room to improvise after the snap.

The Panthers have a solid pair of wideouts in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, who played with Darnold between the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Darnold should have bigger windows downfield with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey commanding an extra defender in the box on early downs. The versatile tailback has at least 80 catches in three out of four seasons, so he's also a viable threat in the short passing game as well.

Darnold has a coach who understands his strengths with the offensive playmakers around him to perform at a high level in Carolina.