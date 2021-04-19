Ranking the NFL's 5 Most Likely Players to Hold Out of the 2021 Season

0 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

In another sign of a return to normalcy for the NFL, holdouts could again be a part of the summer storylines.

Granted, holdouts don't have as much teeth as in past years thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement. That still didn't stop mini-holdouts from the likes of Dalvin Cook and others last year, though—and they remain a way for a player to voice frustration or flex leverage. Keep in mind, no team wants a Kirk Cousins situation on its hands.

The likeliest holdout candidates this summer are superstar players merely seeking top-tier deals near the end of current contracts. Individual situations such as injury histories or past relationship bumps help formulate the rankings.

These are the likeliest holdout candidates this summer.