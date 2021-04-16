Redrafting the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 32

It is notoriously difficult to get picks right during the NFL draft. Teams spend countless hours scouting and meticulously crafting their big boards and still whiff on their selections all the time.

No matter how well a club drafts, there is almost always a spot that could have improved with a more shrewd selection. Even in the first round, where the "can't-miss" prospects come off the board, organizations often misfire and end up with a player that didn't pan out for a variety of reasons.

That much is evident during the 2019 redraft, where the first round looks a whole lot different than it did two years ago. A handful of teams would likely make the same pick given the opportunity, but many would handle things quite a bit differently with the opportunity to take a mulligan on their initial pick.

The 2019 redraft will be held with teams knowing what is in store for every prospect over the next two seasons. Considerations are made not only for how well these players have performed, but also team needs, injuries and other factors, like free-agency acquisitions.

The order was determined by a snapshot of how it looked leading up to the 2019 draft, which means offseason trades are accounted for, but draft-day deals themselves are noted but not utilized.