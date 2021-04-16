Redrafting the 2019 NFL Draft

Redrafting the 2019 NFL DraftApril 16, 2021
It is notoriously difficult to get picks right during the NFL draft. Teams spend countless hours scouting and meticulously crafting their big boards and still whiff on their selections all the time.
No matter how well a club drafts, there is almost always a spot that could have improved with a more shrewd selection. Even in the first round, where the "can't-miss" prospects come off the board, organizations often misfire and end up with a player that didn't pan out for a variety of reasons.
That much is evident during the 2019 redraft, where the first round looks a whole lot different than it did two years ago. A handful of teams would likely make the same pick given the opportunity, but many would handle things quite a bit differently with the opportunity to take a mulligan on their initial pick.
The 2019 redraft will be held with teams knowing what is in store for every prospect over the next two seasons. Considerations are made not only for how well these players have performed, but also team needs, injuries and other factors, like free-agency acquisitions.
The order was determined by a snapshot of how it looked leading up to the 2019 draft, which means offseason trades are accounted for, but draft-day deals themselves are noted but not utilized.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
What actually happened: Drafted QB Kyler Murray
Where Murray was actually picked: No. 1 overall by the Cardinals
The Cardinals went all in on Kyler Murray in 2019, using not only the top overall selection to acquire him, but also trading away the previous year's No. 10 pick, Josh Rosen, to make way for the Oklahoma star.
Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, has more than lived up to the lofty expectations the organization had when it brought him in to run first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The dual-threat signal-caller finished his rookie season with 3,722 passing yards and 544 rushing yards while accounting for 24 total touchdowns.
His sophomore outing was even more polished, with Murray throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns and adding another 819 yards and 11 scores on the ground.
Murray may not be perfect—he's thrown 24 interceptions in two years—but he was by far the best of the quarterbacks selected in 2018. He is a legitimate candidate for MVP going into the 2021 season, and the Cardinals would gladly make this pick again given the chance.
2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State
What actually happened: Drafted edge Nick Bosa
Where Bosa was actually picked: No. 2 overall by the 49ers
Nick Bosa was hailed as one of the best pass-rushing prospects in years heading into the 2019 draft. Those projections proved to be spot on, as the Ohio State product came into the NFL and immediately made an impact.
Bosa finished his first season with the 49ers having played in all 16 games—starting 14 of them—and recorded 47 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception. He was poised to become even more dominant in 2020, but an ACL tear in Week 2 ended his season after a mere 68 defensive snaps.
Even with the injury, San Francisco would likely make this pick again in a heartbeat. Assuming there are no setbacks and Bosa makes a full recovery, the elite pass-rusher should get back to plying his trade at the highest level before the start of the 2021 campaign.
3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky
What actually happened: Drafted DT Quinnen Williams
Where Allen was actually picked: No. 7 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars
The first change in the 2019 redraft belongs to the Jets, who originally selected defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at No. 3 overall. While Williams hasn't been a bad pickup for the organization by any means, he hasn't truly thrived the way Josh Allen has when he's been on the field for the Jaguars.
Allen was a force during his rookie year, amassing 44 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games. He slowed down a bit in 2020, recording just 13 tackles, 11 QB hits and 2.5 sacks before an unfortunate knee injury cut his second season short halfway through.
That injury shouldn't stop Gang Green from redoing this draft selection, as Allen already has one Pro Bowl appearance and should garner plenty more accolades before his career comes to a close.
4. Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State
What actually happened: Drafted edge Clelin Ferrell
Where Sweat was actually picked: No. 26 overall by Washington
The Raiders have been struggling to put together a respectable pass rush and recently acquired Yannick Ngakoue in an attempt to improve their ability to pressure the quarterback. If the organization could get a do-over in the 2019 draft, however, it would likely address the issue by selecting edge-rusher Montez Sweat at No. 4 overall.
Sweat has developed into a star during his two seasons in the league. He's played in all 32 games for the Football Team, racking up 95 tackles, 33 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles. He's also shown the ability to drop into coverage, recording his first interception and defending six passes last year.
Given his versatility—Sweat can rush the passer, play in coverage and stuff the run at a high level—the Raiders would be getting a do-it-all edge defender who represents a big upgrade over their original selection, Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell was a bit of a reach two years ago and hasn't exactly warranted such a high selection since, struggling to perform consistently and appearing in just 26 games.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted LB Devin White
Where Williams was actually picked: No. 3 overall by the Jets
Considering they just won a Super Bowl, the Buccaneers probably aren't really regretting their decision to take linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in 2019. White emerged as a quality blitzing option for his position, but he hasn't developed into a great run-stuffer or coverage guy for the club yet.
If Tampa had been given the opportunity to select Quinnen Williams two years ago, it would be better served going that direction.
Williams slumped out of the gate during his rookie year, picking up just 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and many wondered if he was the wrong fit for the Jets' defensive scheme. He bounced back in a big way in 2020, totaling 55 tackles, seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 games. The Alabama standout emerged as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league, especially when it comes to getting pressure on the opposing signal-caller.
Given how great the Bucs pass rush has been—one of the main reasons the club won it all in February—Williams' presence would push them to a borderline unstoppable level.
6. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
What actually happened: Drafted QB Daniel Jones
Where Jones was actually picked: No. 6 overall by the Giants
The Giants needed a quarterback going into the 2019 draft, even before they were sure Eli Manning would be retiring at the end of the season. General manager Dave Gettleman was heavily criticized at the time for going for Duke prospect Daniel Jones so early, but it appears to have been the correct move.
Jones had some amazing moments as a rookie after he took over the starting job from Manning, finishing the year with 3,027 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts. The signal-caller showed his athleticism translated to the pro level as well, adding 279 yards and two scores on 45 rushing attempts.
There were some criticisms of Jones in his sophomore campaign, as he didn't take a significant step forward during a tough year for the Big Blue offense. The 23-year-old completed a higher percentage of his passes (62.5 percent vs 61.9 percent as a rookie) but threw just 2,943 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The biggest knock on Jones has been his awareness, as the QB has thrown 22 interceptions in 26 starts and has fumbled 29 times, losing 17 of them. Regardless, Jones still has a chance to put it all together during a crucial 2021 season. Assuming he can develop his game a bit more this year, the Giants would be quite happy making this pick again and securing their franchise signal-caller.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State
What actually happened: Drafted edge Josh Allen
Where Burns was actually picked: No. 16 overall by the Carolina Panthers
The Jaguars might be disappointed that Josh Allen wasn't available in this 2019 redraft, but they can still get a strong consolation prize in the form of edge-rusher Brian Burns.
Burns came off the board midway through the first round two years ago, landing with the Panthers and immediately finding his footing as a top-tier pass-rusher at the pro level. He has missed just one game since entering the NFL and has already amassed 16.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.
The biggest issue with Burns is that he hasn't quite brought his run-stopping and coverage capabilities up to the same level as his pressure ability, but that shouldn't stop the Jags from taking him with the No. 7 overall pick here. The Florida State product is going to have a place in the NFL for quite some time as long as he can continue getting after the quarterback the way he has during his first two years.
8. Detroit Lions: Maxx Crosby, Edge, Eastern Michigan
What actually happened: Drafted TE T.J. Hockenson
Where Crosby was actually picked: No. 106 by the Raiders
One of the biggest jumps up the board in this 2019 redraft belongs to Maxx Crosby, the ferocious pass-rusher who originally wasn't selected until the fourth round. The Raiders scored one of the biggest steals of the draft when they took the Eastern Michigan product two years ago, but he won't fall again this time.
The Lions represent a perfect landing spot for Crosby, who has been nothing short of stellar during his tenure in the league. He's seen action in all 32 games, starting 26 of them and notching 86 tackles, 17 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in that span.
While Detroit didn't do a terrible job by initially selecting tight end T.J. Hockenson here, locking up a young pass-rusher like Crosby would make a much bigger impact for a club that is in the process of rebuilding. He's tough to get off the field, playing 83 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps last year, and would be a fixture on a Detroit front that could be quite dangerous in 2021.
9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
What actually happened: Drafted DT Ed Oliver
Where Oliver was actually picked: No. 9 overall by the Bills
The Buffalo Bills should be happy Ed Oliver falls to them once again. The defensive tackle has been great for the organization, which has transformed itself into a title contender, even if his stats don't stand out.
During his two years in Buffalo, Oliver has seen action in all 32 games and started 23, including each contest last year. He's been responsible for 76 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and 14 quarterback hits while playing 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Surprisingly, Oliver hasn't been the greatest defender against the run despite his 6'1", 287-pound stature. The nose tackle has been better at generating quarterback pressure from the interior but has the athleticism to evolve in the ground game.
If the Houston product can develop into a better all-around nose tackle next year, the Bills will be quite pleased with their decision to draft Oliver at No. 9.
10. Denver Broncos: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
What actually happened: Dever traded pick to Pittsburgh, which selected LB Devin Bush
Where Bush was actually picked: No. 10 overall by the Steelers
The Denver Broncos originally traded back from the No. 10 spot, but this time they keep the pick and draft the player Pittsburgh moved up to get.
Devin Bush was looking like the best linebacker of the 2019 class through five games of his sophomore season but suffered a torn ACL that ended his campaign. The Michigan product had established himself as an integral part of the Steelers defense before the injury, however, recording 135 tackles, seven passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, a pair of interceptions and two sacks in 21 games, 20 of which he started in.
While Devin White, the player Tampa selected at No. 5 in 2019, is still on the board here, Bush may end up being the more impactful interior linebacker. Denver couldn't go wrong with either, but Bush was more consistent and well-rounded before the injury and deserves to be the first taken this time.
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
What actually happened: Drafted OT Jonah Williams
Where Williams was actually picked: No. 11 overall by the Bengals
The 2019 tackle class wasn't exactly strong. But Alabama's Jonah Williams was the first to come off the board then and holds that honor once again in a redraft.
Although Williams didn't see the field right away because of a torn labrum that cost him his entire rookie year, he entered the fold as the Cincinnati Bengals' starting left tackle in 2020. He started all 10 games he was available for but missed time early and late in the campaign because of injuries.
The Bengals offensive line took a lot of heat last year—especially after the team lost No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow to a devastating knee injury, but Williams was not to blame for those struggles. PFF graded him at a respectable 70.1, and he should only improve on that.
The Bengals should have a rock-solid left tackle so long as he can put these injuries in the rear view.
12. Green Bay Packers: DK Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
What actually happened: Drafted EDGE Rashan Gary
Where Metcalf was actually picked: No. 64 Overall by the Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers addressed their pass rush when they selected Rashan Gary No. 12, but with 20-20 hindsight they would instead take their pick from a deep receiver class.
There's quite a few elite options on the board, but DK Metcalf narrowly edges former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown as the best fit in Green Bay's offense. The 6'4", 235-pound wideout possesses incredible athleticism for his size and has been overpowering defenders from the moment he stepped onto the pro gridiron.
Metcalf has already soaked up 229 targets and hauled in 141 receptions for 2,203 yards and 17 touchdowns in 32 games with the Seahawks and should only get better with more experience.
Given that the Packers have been struggling to find a consistent wideout to complement Davante Adams since Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb departed after the 2017 and 2018 seasons, respectively, this is a perfect pickup for a team that's a piece or two away from winning it all.
13. Miami Dolphins: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
What actually happened: Drafted DT Christian Wilkins
Where Brown was actually picked: No. 51 overall by the Titans
With Metcalf off the board, the Miami Dolphins can still turn to Brown to shore up their receiving corps at No. 13. Miami hasn't found steady production from the position in years, as in 2019, DeVante Parker had the lone 1,000-plus-yard receiving season for the club since the start of 2017.
Brown has been as reliable as they get, posting back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons and scoring a whopping 19 touchdowns. He built on an impressive rookie year (52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight scores) by breaking out with a 70-catch, 1,075-yard, 11-touchdown showing despite missing two games.
With Brown bolstering the Phins' wideouts, the team can feel far more comfortable developing Tua Tagovailoa into a franchise quarterback. He's a slam-dunk pick and helps Miami's offense get more competitive for a wide-open AFC East race.
14. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
What actually happened: Drafted OG Chris Lindstrom
Where Lindstrom was actually picked: No. 14 overall by the Falcons
It appeared Chris Lindstrom might be a regrettable pick for the Atlanta Falcons after he played just 309 snaps during his rookie year. The Boston College product suffered a broken foot in Week 1 of 2019 and didn't return until late in the season, but he did perform well during that limited service.
Lindstrom showed that injury was behind him in 2020, however, after he started all 16 games at right guard while playing at a high level. PFF graded the 24-year-old at 77.1, the highest of any Atlanta offensive lineman last year and the fifth-best mark for his position.
While the Falcons have needs all over the field after an ugly 4-12 campaign, Lindstrom has proved to be an asset worth keeping through a rebuild. It would be hard to fault Atlanta for making the same pick again two years later.
15. Washington: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
What actually happened: Drafted QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Where Hockenson was actually picked: No. 8 overall by the Lions
Tight end is a notoriously difficult position to master, but T.J. Hockenson is putting it all together after two seasons.
The Iowa product burst onto the scene with a huge performance in Week 1 of his rookie year—tallying 131 yards and a touchdown on six catches—but he failed to eclipse 56 yards in any game after and scored just once more before going down for the final four weeks of the campaign with an ankle injury.
Hockenson had much to improve on in year two but proved he was well worth a first-round selection after finishing 2020 with 67 receptions for 723 yards and six scores. The 23-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl and should only continue to improve in all facets.
With Washington lacking a bona fide weapon at tight end, Hockenson represents a massive upgrade. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., the team's original pick, lasted less than two seasons with the team before his eventual release, making him one of the easiest players to move on from out of any on this list.
16. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Risner, OG, Kansas State
What actually happened: Drafted EDGE Brian Burns
Where Risner was actually picked: No. 41 overall by the Broncos
The Carolina Panthers picked up an elite edge-rusher at No. 16, but Brian Burns would have little chance of falling to this spot in a redraft. While decent pass-rushers remain on the board, Carolina should instead address an offensive line that had numerous holes heading into 2019.
Dalton Risner is arguably the best O-line prospect available and would jump up a round after the Broncos originally selected him 41st. He was a bright spot during his rookie year, earning a grade of 63.5 from PFF and making the site's All-Rookie team.
Risner remained sturdy in 2020, slightly regressing but still garnering a respectable 61.3 PFF grade. While he hasn't been elite yet, he's still working on shifting from tackle—where he started 50 games at Kansas State—to an interior spot.
Based on the Panthers' recent trade for quarterback Sam Darnold, getting better protection in place is the right call.
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
What actually happened: Drafted DL Dexter Lawrence
Where Lawrence was actually picked: No. 17 overall by the Giants
This is another pick the New York Giants likely wouldn't change, considering how impactful Dexter Lawrence has been from the moment he stepped onto the field. The Clemson product showed he was pro-ready, playing in every game and starting all but one since he was drafted.
Not only has Lawrence been on the field often—he's seen at least 60 percent of Big Blue's defensive snaps in both seasons and contributes on special teams—but he's been effective as well, generating 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
Lawrence has been excellent as a run-stuffer on the edge because of his athleticism and 6'4", 342-pound frame, but he's also improving as a pass-rusher and generated slightly more consistent pressure in 2020 than his rookie year.
While he hasn't made any Pro Bowls or earned individual accolades yet, Lawrence is well on his way to having a productive career for the G-Men.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
What actually happened: Drafted C Garrett Bradbury
Where Savage was actually picked: No. 21 overall by the Packers
The Minnesota Vikings get a chance to address their secondary in this redraft. The team recently let safety Anthony Harris walk in free agency and overpaid for an aging Patrick Peterson, 30, to shore up the defense in March. So Darnell Savage's youth would be welcome at No. 18 here.
He made the adjustment to the speed of the NFL almost immediately, standing out as a terrific cover safety for the Packers as a rookie. He wasn't as consistent in coverage during his sophomore outing, as he became more apt to take risks. Still, many of those gambles paid off.
The safety recorded four interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2020, an increase from two picks and five passes defensed in 2019. Savage has what it takes to be an impact defender and would fit in nicely as a young, upcoming defensive back in Minnesota's defense.
19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
What actually happened: Drafted DT Jeffery Simmons
Where Simmons was actually picked: No. 19 overall by the Titans
Jeffery Simmons had a rough start to his pro career, tearing his ACL before the draft and tumbling down the board despite being regarded as a top-10 talent. The Tennessee Titans rolled the dice that the defensive lineman would make a full recovery, and the decision paid off.
Not only did Simmons get back on the field before the 2020 campaign began, but he also started playing before the midpoint of his rookie season. While Tennessee eased the Mississippi State product into the rotation, he still saw action in nine games and started seven in 2019.
He became an integral part of the defense last season, logging 15 starts while seeing his snap percentage increase from 28 percent to 75 percent.
Simmons is shaping up to be one of the best interior linemen from his class and still has plenty of room to improve in terms of consistency.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin White, LB, LSU
What actually happened: Traded pick to Denver, which selected TE Noah Fant
Where White was actually picked: No. 5 overall by the Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers originally traded up 10 slots to select an elite linebacker in Devin Bush, the best on the board after the Bucs took Devin White at No. 5. This time, Pittsburgh can stand pat and wait for White to fall after Bush went to Denver at No. 10.
White may have tumbled a bit, but he's still a can't-miss pickup. He's had incredible performances for Tampa, especially during the team's recent Super Bowl run. The LSU product amassed 38 tackles, a pair of interceptions—including one of Patrick Mahomes with the Lombardi Trophy on the line—a pair of fumble recoveries and a pair of passes defensed in three games.
While White's stock is sky-high after his most recent stretch, he still needs to work on being more reliable against the run. He showed he is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league last year—notching nine sacks to bring his career total to 11.5—but he was often a liability when dropping back into coverage.
That shouldn't stop the Steelers from taking White at No. 20, but the selection comes with the caveat that he's been a relatively one-dimensional performer for the Bucs.
21. Seattle Seahawks: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
What actually happened: Traded pick to Green Bay, selected S Darnell Savage
Where McLaurin was actually picked: No. 76 overall by Washington
Now that Metcalf is off the board, the Seattle Seahawks will have to make a play on a receiver earlier than they initially did. Taking Terry McLaurin at No. 21 may not be anywhere close to as big of a steal as getting Metcalf on Day 2 two years ago, but the Ohio State product is still well worth scooping up here.
McLaurin has been a gem for Washington after it snagged him at No. 76. The wideout immediately found a place in the passing attack, going off for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions in 2019. He showed that performance was no fluke by racking up 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four more scores in 2020.
The 25-year-old playmaker has emerged as one of the league's best young receivers despite Washington's issues under center. McLaurin has already caught passes from seven different quarterbacks.
Upgrading from Washington's slew of cast-off signal-callers to Russell Wilson would make McLaurin even more of a threat.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
What actually happened: Traded pick to Philadelphia, which selected OT Andre Dillard
Where Brown was actually picked: No. 25 overall by the Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens originally dropped a few slots, opting to take the No. 25 pick and a pair of middle-round selections from the Eagles for the No. 22 pick. Baltimore can stand pat this time and still end up with the wideout it drafted in the first round in 2019.
Marquise Brown may not be putting up the type of eye-popping numbers some of his contemporaries from this draft class have, but he's been far and away the best receiver on Baltimore's roster since he entered the league. While he has yet to accrue more than 769 yards in a season, the Oklahoma product has a nose for the end zone, racking up 15 touchdowns through 30 career games.
Brown's main issue is his lack of size—he measures in at just 5'9", 180 pounds—but he boasts the speed and route-running skills to create separation. He's also plying his trade in a run-heavy Baltimore offense, a team that has passed on just 42 percent of its offensive plays in the last three years, per Team Rankings, far and away the lowest mark in the league.
Even if Brown doesn't become a threat to breach the 1,000-yard mark each season, he'll be a big part of the Ravens passing attack and is a threat to score every time he touches the rock.
23. Houston Texans: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
What actually happened: Drafted OT Tytus Howard
Where Gary was actually picked: No. 12 overall by the Packers
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard hasn't lived up to his billing as the No. 23 selection. He's struggled with penalties—tying for the most at his position with 11 last year—and poor decision-making, opening the door for the Houston Texans to go a different direction in the redraft.
Instead of protecting the passer, the Texans should improve their ability to get after the opposing quarterback. Rashan Gary is arguably the best pass-rusher still on the board. While he falls from No. 12, the Michigan man has still done enough to deserve a first-round selection.
Gary's rookie year left plenty to improve on as he failed to crack the starting lineup and saw just 24 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps despite being active for all 16 games. He recorded just two sacks and three quarterback hits all season and looked like a possible bust.
It's safe to say the 23-year-old won't be regarded as one after his second year, however. Gary generated pressure at a much higher rate last season, improving his numbers to five sacks and 11 quarterback hits. He still hasn't become a fixture on the field—earning just four starts and 44 percent of the snaps—but he appears poised to break out in 2021.
Given the Texans' need for a quality pass-rusher after their release of J.J. Watt this offseason, the team could do far worse than stopping Gary's fall at No. 23.
24. Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders (from Chicago): Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi S
What actually happened: Drafted RB Josh Jacobs
Where Jenkins was actually picked: No. 44 overall by the Packers
The then-Oakland Raiders reached for a running back with the No. 24 pick two years ago, selecting Josh Jacobs to be their featured man. While Jacobs hasn't been a bust, it's difficult to justify using such an early selection on a back.
With the chance to do things over, Las Vegas should instead address its offensive line by taking the best guard available in Elgton Jenkins, who originally landed with the Packers in the second round.
The Mississippi State product found his footing early, starting 14 games at left guard during his rookie season. Per PFF, (via Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV), he didn't allow a sack across 571 pass-blocking snaps that year, an impressive showing.
He became a 16-game starter at the same position in 2020 and played reliably enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Jenkins played 1,037 snaps last season, giving up just one sack in that span.
The only knock on Jenkins has been penalties, as he was tied for eighth in the league among guards after being flagged five times last year. That's something he can improve upon with more experience.
Given how the Raiders just blew up their offensive line and traded three starters this offseason, getting a reliable guard in the 2019 redraft is the right call.
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
What actually happened: Traded pick to Baltimore, which drafted WR Marquise Brown
Where Smith was actually picked: No. 50 overall by the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to draft tackle Andre Dillard but haven't received consistent production. He missed his entire second year because of a torn biceps and only earned four starts as a rookie.
Given the chance to re-do the selection, the Eagles should instead take tight end Irv Smith Jr. The Alabama product slipped to No. 50 originally but shouldn't get past the first round this time.
Smith has been coming along steadily for the Vikings, notching 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns across 29 games—14 as a starter—since he was drafted. He's played a complementary role to Kyle Rudolph but looks poised to make the leap after the veteran's recent exit.
Zach Ertz is almost certainly on his way out of Philadelphia before the 2021 campaign begins and Smith would be an ideal replacement.
26. Indianapolis Colts: Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
What actually happened: Traded pick to Washington, which drafted EDGE Montez Sweat
Where Murphy-Bunting was actually picked: No. 39 overall by the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored two of the top cornerbacks in the 2019 draft when they took Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean in the second and third rounds, respectively. The club won't get so lucky in a redraft, though, with Murphy-Bunting almost certainly a lock to come off the board within the first 32 selections.
He would be a great fit with the Colts, who missed out on taking one of the best pass-rushing prospects in the class, Montez Sweat, by trading this pick to Washington two years ago. While Sweat is long gone in a redraft, Indianapolis can grab Murphy-Bunting.
The Colts need an injection of youth at the cornerback, especially after the team settled on re-signing 30-year-old corner Xavier Rhodes this offseason. Murphy-Bunting, 23, has already developed into a proven asset for Tampa's Super Bowl-winning defense.
Since entering the league, he has played in all 32 games and started in 23. He's generated four interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown—to go along with 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack. He was a force when it mattered most, starting all four playoff games for the Bucs last year during their Super Bowl run and recording three interceptions and five passes defensed.
Indy would heavily benefit from having a player of Murphy-Bunting's caliber to shore up the secondary for years to come.
27. Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders from (Dallas): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
What actually happened: Drafted S Jonathan Abram
Where Ferrell was actually picked: No. 4 overall by the Raiders
Clelin Ferrell was the first reach during the 2019 draft, and the Raiders' gamble hasn't paid off. Ferrell hasn't been a bust by any stretch, but he's also failed to do enough to warrant such a lofty selection.
With the opportunity to do things over, the Raiders can simply wait for Ferrell to fall to them late in the first round. His production is more in line with being picked in this part of the draft, as Ferrell hasn't consistently generated pressure and has also dealt with injuries.
The edge-rusher has started all 26 games he has been active for, logging 65 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. He saw 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2019 and played 461 snaps (42 percent) in 2020 before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The timing was unfortunate, as the setback came on the heels of Ferrell's best game as a pro. He dominated the Jets to the tune of seven tackles, two strip-sacks and a pass defensed. If he could put together more performances like that on a regular basis, Ferrell will have been well worth the No. 4 pick.
Until he becomes more reliable and shows he is over the injury that cost him several games last year, however, the Raiders would be better served waiting until later in the draft to select Ferrell.
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida
What actually happened: Drafted DT Jerry Tillery
Where Taylor was actually picked: No. 35 overall by the Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers found their franchise quarterback last year when they selected Justin Herbert at No. 6, but they need to do a better job of protecting him. Los Angeles' line ranked last in the league in 2020, according to PFF, and is in dire need of improvement.
The club's original pick, Jerry Tillery, has been underwhelming despite numerous chances and a position change, making him one of the easier picks to swap out.
Jawaan Taylor is one of the better tackles still on the board. He's started all 32 games and played every snap for the Jaguars after the team selected him 35th. That type of reliability should not be undervalued, especially after Trai Turner (now a free agent) and Bryan Bulaga—two players brought in to bolster the line this past offseason—had their seasons cut short by injury last year.
While Taylor hasn't emerged as an elite tackle yet—PFF gave him a 56.5 grade last year after he allowed eight sacks and was whistled for six penalties—landing with a better team that has a quality quarterback should help the Florida product's development.
29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City): Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
What actually happened: Drafted EDGE L.J. Collier
Where Dean was actually picked: No. 94 overall by the Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks have become renowned for squeezing the most out of their secondary under head coach Pete Carroll. The team went to back-to-back Super Bowls with the Legion of Boom as the centerpiece of an elite defense, but in recent years, the unit has fallen off.
The team could land a talented cornerback in this redraft by taking Jamel Dean 29th, who won't slip to the third round again after carving out an important role on Tampa's powerful defense.
Dean has appeared in 27 games and made 12 starts over the last two seasons, snaring three picks, defending a whopping 24 passes and recording 83 tackles in that span. He went from playing 33 percent of the defensive snaps during his rookie season to 67 percent last year, eventually starting all four games for the Bucs during their playoff run in 2021.
The Seahawks could get even more production out of Dean, where he would join a cornerback corps that isn't as crowded with talent as Tampa's. With Shaquill Griffin signing a big-money deal with the Jags this offseason, Dean would be in line for a huge role in Seattle's defense.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
What actually happened: Green Bay traded pick to N.Y. Giants, who drafted CB DeAndre Baker
Where Fant was actually picked: No. 20 overall by the Broncos
The Green Bay Packers traded out of this spot in 2019, but in this redraft, they can hang on to the selection and lock up a promising tight end in Noah Fant, who falls a bit after a relatively slow start to his pro career.
The Iowa product has played in 31 games and started 25 of them, picking up 102 receptions for 1,235 yards and six touchdowns. He's put up these respectable statistics despite an unenviable quarterback situation in the Mile High City, with Drew Lock failing to emerge as a franchise signal-caller during his two seasons with the organization.
Regardless, PFF graded Fant's performance as a receiver at 80.3, a mark that put him in the top five for his position last year. He'd put up some remarkable figures with an MVP-caliber quarterback like Aaron Rodgers targeting him.
31. Los Angeles Rams: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
What actually happened: L.A. Rams traded pick to Atlanta, drafted OT Kaleb McGary
Where McCoy was actually picked: No. 48 overall by the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams moved back and let the Falcons take their spot at the end of the first round, but this time they should stand pat and bolster their own offensive line.
The Falcons selected Kaleb McGary. The 6'6", 306-pound offensive tackle floundered in his first year and didn't show much improvement last season. He'll likely drop out of the first round in this redraft, while Erik McCoy, the center the Saints tabbed in the second round, should make a sizable jump.
He seamlessly transitioned to the pros as Max Unger's replacement in the Big Easy, starting every game and playing all but a few snaps for the club since coming into the league. He was PFF's highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in 2019 and earned a commendable 70.1 grade from the site for his sophomore outing.
Given that he is rarely penalized (just three flags last year) and isn't beaten often (allowed just a single sack in 2020), the Rams would have a great young player to put in front of new quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The team recently lost Austin Blythe—who started the last several seasons—on the open market and should address the issue in the draft. But L.A. wouldn't need to expend a pick on the position had the club selected McCoy two years ago.
32. New England Patriots: Gardner Minshew II, QB, Washington State
What actually happened: Drafted WR N'Keal Harry
Where Minshew was actually picked: No. 178 overall by the Jaguars
The New England Patriots entered the 2019 draft on a high note after winning Super Bowl LIII, but the team hasn't been past Wild Card Weekend since. The biggest reason for that is the departure of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs before the 2020 season.
Knowing Brady is on his way out a year later, the Patriots could avoid having a tumultuous season with Cam Newton as their starter by selecting a quarterback. They have a handful of options from the 2019 class, including trying to get more out of Dwayne Haskins Jr. than Washington did or bringing along Drew Lock more effectively than the Broncos have.
While both would fit the need and still have upside, Gardner Minshew II has been the most productive quarterback not named Kyler Murray from this draft class. The Washington State product was a sixth-rounder—making this the biggest leap up the board of any prospect in the redraft—but performed well across 23 appearances, 20 of them starts, since 2019.
Although Jacksonville has only won seven of Minshew's starts, his numbers are respectable. He has completed 501 of 797 passes for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions. He struggled with fumbles during his rookie season—coughing it up on 13 occasions—but got that issue under control last year with just five.
Despite Minshew's impressive showings, the Jaguars are almost certain to move on from him soon to make way for Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Minshew may end up in New England anyway, but the team would have been better served by drafting him instead of N'Keal Harry at No. 32.
Stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.