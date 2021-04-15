NFL Free Agency: An Early Look at Players Poised to Break the Bank in 2022

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

Plenty of NFL players were paid handsomely in free agency this offseason, even with a diminished salary cap. The reality is that young talent will always be rewarded.

Guard Joe Thuney, who has never been to a Pro Bowl, snagged a five-year, $80 million deal from the Kansas City Chiefs. Pass-rusher Bud Dupree, who is coming off a torn ACL, got a five-year, $82.5 million deal from the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received a new four-year, $160 million contract to stay off the open market.

The bottom line is that if you're a young standout and it's your turn at the negotiating table, you're probably going to break the bank. The trend will continue in 2022, as several franchise-tagged players will hit free agency, and many more 2017 and 2018 draftees will come off rookie deals.

With the salary cap expected to be back on the rise next year, we may even see a handful of record-setting pacts. So, which players are most poised to break the bank next offseason?