2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Roundup of Latest Buzz Around the League

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers mortgaged a good chunk of their future to trade up to the No. 3 pick, there's been nonstop chatter about which quarterback prospect they're targeting.

A lot of it has revolved around Alabama's Mac Jones. This most recent update touches on him, too. More importantly, though, it says nothing has been decided, and the franchise is still in the fact-gathering portion of this process.

"I've been told the team has not made a decision who to take—I'm still guessing Jones—and the next eight days will be crucial in fact-finding," Peter King reported for NBC Sports. "Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch will be at second pro days for both Justin Fields in Columbus (Wednesday) and Trey Lance in North Dakota (next Monday)."

No matter which quarterback prospect you might favor from this group, the best thing the 49ers can do is have an open mind about the entire trio. Even if Jones is the clubhouse leader for now, there's plenty of time left to second-, third- and fourth-guess that decision. Given the arm talent and athleticism possessed by both Fields and Lance, it isn't hard to imagine San Francisco being blown away at one (or both) of these pro days.