NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Reports Before 2021 Deadline Passes

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. In a matter of hours—3 p.m. ET, to be exact—the deadline will arrive, cutting off the option of in-season deals for contenders and rebuilding franchises alike.

Unsurprisingly, trade activity picked up over the weekend.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Jose Sharks. The Boston Bruins then acquired Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators dealt Mike Reilly to the Bruins and sent Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders.

More deals are likely to come in before the deadline, especially with teams with cap space eager to use it as an asset.

As TSN's Darren Dreger pointed out, the New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and San Jose have each acted "as a broker" to help resolve the cap issues involved in trades.

With multi-team trades being a viable option, expect at least another big trade or two to come in. Here we'll examine the latest pre-deadline buzz.