NHL Trade Deadline 2021: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL trade deadline day has arrived. After 3 p.m. ET on Monday, teams hoping to add reinforcements for playoff pushes via trades will be out of luck.

While the week leading up to the deadline hasn't exactly been chock-full of activity, a few notable deals have gone down. The New Jersey Devils traded veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac on Wednesday, while the Florida Panthers traded Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom to the Chicago Blackhawks for Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Jose Sharks. And the Buffalo Sabres also agreed to deal one-time NHL MVP Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Might we see another impact trade before the deadline? You will find the latest buzz and a few predictions here.