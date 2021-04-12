NHL Trade Deadline 2021: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

NHL Trade Deadline 2021: End Time, Latest Rumors and PredictionsApril 12, 2021
The 2021 NHL trade deadline day has arrived. After 3 p.m. ET on Monday, teams hoping to add reinforcements for playoff pushes via trades will be out of luck.
While the week leading up to the deadline hasn't exactly been chock-full of activity, a few notable deals have gone down. The New Jersey Devils traded veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac on Wednesday, while the Florida Panthers traded Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom to the Chicago Blackhawks for Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson on Thursday.
On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Jose Sharks. And the Buffalo Sabres also agreed to deal one-time NHL MVP Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.
Might we see another impact trade before the deadline? You will find the latest buzz and a few predictions here.
Flyers Looking to Extend Laughton, Getting Trade Interest
The Philadelphia Flyers sit in sixth place in the East Division and could look be looking to sell ahead of the deadline. Scott Laughton, a 26-year-old center, is one potential trade chip for Philadelphia, though the team would reportedly prefer to keep him.
"I think he's been a target for a couple of teams, including potentially Toronto," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said during the Saturday Headline Report. "However, they've been grinding away at [an extension] this week. The word is that Laughton wants to stay and that Philadelphia wants to keep him."
Laughton is in the final year of his contract and could depart in the offseason, which is why an extension or a trade would make sense for the Flyers. If Philly believes it will lose the longtime veteran in free agency, getting a return before the deadline would be an option.
However, if it's true that Laughton would prefer to stay with the team that drafted him in 2012, getting an extension done before the deadline may not be necessary. Don't expect the Flyers to sell off Laughton at a bargain price just because they can't get an extension done early.
Prediction: Laughton isn't re-signed or dealt before the deadline.
Kings Taking Calls on Iafallo
The Los Angeles Kings are in a similar situation with 27-year-old wing Alex Iafallo. L.A. would prefer to extend the pending free agent but has started to listen to trade offers ahead of the deadline.
"For the first time, Kings GM Rob Blake has engaged with teams on the prospect of moving pending free-agent winger Alex Iafallo this week as a contract extension has not materialized," TSN"s Frank Seravalli wrote.
Iafallo, who joined L.A. as an undrafted prospect out of Minnesota-Duluth, has been hot recently, scoring goals in each of his past two games. As Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period put it, "he's basically pricing himself out of the market."
Bernstein also pointed out that dealing Iafallo would leave the Kings down two left wingers. However, with Iafallo likely to earn a hefty payday in an extension, Los Angeles may be apt to find value in a trade now.
Prediction: Iafallo is traded before the deadline.
Flyers Looking to Sell Patrick
While the Flyers would like to keep Laughton, they appear ready to move on from 2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick.
"I'm hearing that [the Flyers] shopped hard Nolan Patrick," NHL insider Nick Kypreos said on Real Kyper at Noon (h/t Evan Macy of the Philadelphia Voice). "Obviously the injuries have taken their toll. As a buyer, I think you still like the upside, but health is a big concern."
The 22-year-old center entered the league with high expectations but has struggled to live up to the hype. This is mostly because of injuries.
He notably missed the entire 2019-20 season, which he began sidelined by a migraine issue. He initially planned to rejoin the team during the regular season, but when play resumed following the pandemic-related shutdown, Patrick was not brought in as part of the roster.
Missing time is a red flag, but Patrick's inability to develop into a high-end contributor could be a bigger one. Unless Philly is willing to take a bargain offer, it may be difficult to find a buyer.
Prediction: Patrick is not traded before the deadline.