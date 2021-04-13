The NFL's Best Breakout Candidates at Every Position in 2021

1 of 9

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Yes, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick can still break out.

The Cincinnati Bengals failed Joe Burrow last year, placing him behind a laughably bad offensive line. That unit let him get sacked 32 times with countless other hits before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his 10th appearance.

Even so, Burrow completed 65.3 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions and showed playmaking ability in and out of the pocket. He was perhaps the most statically impressive quarterback ever over his first three starts and ended up as one of the league's deadliest intermediate passers, all while wasting 104 targets on A.J. Green, who caught just 47 with two scores.

If he's healthy, Burrow should only continue to climb his huge developmental track. Cincinnati hired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Frank Pollack in January to replace Jim Turner, cut right tackle Bobby Hart and replaced him with free agent Riley Reiff and boasts the No. 5 pick, which could dramatically improve Burrow's surroundings by becoming a weapon such as LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase or a lineman such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

Given more time in the pocket and better talent, Burrow has a chance to realize the potential that made him the No. 1 pick.

Honorable mentions: Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Drew Lock