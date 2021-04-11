NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2021 Deadline

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and after that, in-season deals will be done for the year.

This means that while teams have a month to go before the playoffs—scheduled to begin May 11—those looking to make moves for postseason pushes will have to act quickly. Likewise, those looking to sell are running out of time.

While the market wasn't exactly furious this past week, the New York Islanders got the ball rolling when they traded for veteran New Jersey Devils forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

More moves are likely to come over the final stretch, and several players' situations remain unresolved. Here we'll dig into the latest buzz ahead of Monday's trade deadline.