NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2021 Deadline

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Players and Teams Entering 2021 DeadlineApril 11, 2021
The 2021 NFL trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and after that, in-season deals will be done for the year.
This means that while teams have a month to go before the playoffs—scheduled to begin May 11—those looking to make moves for postseason pushes will have to act quickly. Likewise, those looking to sell are running out of time.
While the market wasn't exactly furious this past week, the New York Islanders got the ball rolling when they traded for veteran New Jersey Devils forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.
More moves are likely to come over the final stretch, and several players' situations remain unresolved. Here we'll dig into the latest buzz ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Iafallo, Kings Haven't Reached Extension
While the Los Angeles Kings may not be actively shopping 27-year-old winger Alex Iafallo, he could still be on the move. Iafallo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and L.A. doesn't appear to be close to finalizing an extension.
"For the first time, Kings GM Rob Blake has engaged with teams on the prospect of moving pending free-agent winger Alex Iafallo this week as a contract extension has not materialized," TSN"s Frank Seravalli wrote.
Iafallo, who joined L.A. as an undrafted prospect out of Minnesota-Duluth, has been a valuable member of the lineup over the past four seasons. However, if he's destined to depart at season's end, it would make sense to get something in return now.
Los Angeles sits in second-to-last place in the West Division and doesn't appear likely to make a late surge to the playoffs. It may be time to start focusing on next season, and dealing Iafallo could be part of the equation.
Flyers Shopping Nolan Patrick
While the Kings may not necessarily be trying to move Iafallo, the Philadelphia Flyers appear to be actively shopping 22-year-old center Nolan Patrick.
"I'm hearing that [the Flyers] shopped hard Nolan Patrick," NHL insider Nick Kypreos said on Real Kyper at Noon (h/t Evan Macy of the Philadelphia Voice). "Obviously the injuries have taken their toll. As a buyer, I think you still like the upside, but health is a big concern."
The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Patrick came into the league with high expectations but has failed to meet them. He's shown flashes of greatness, but he's only produced 68 points in two-plus seasons.
Patrick missed the 2019-20 season because of migraine complications—he had planned to return but did not join the team following the pandemic shutdown. However, his lack of growth could be a bigger red flag for suitors.
Still, Patrick does carry the upside and the intrigue of being a recent top-two selection, which could help Philly net something in return if it is able to move him.
Blues Could Be In on Hall
As is the case with Patrick, the Buffalo Sabres could be looking to move winger Taylor Hall. Buffalo, at the very least, has engaged other teams.
"Things have intensified with at least a couple of teams," TSN's Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading.
The issue is that New Jersey's trade of Palmieri to the Islanders may have hurt Hall's value, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
"All the other buyers on the market now are close to the cap," LeBrun wrote. "One team executive I spoke with Thursday said if Hall was still sitting there Monday, he could see a team get him for a second- or third-round pick plus send Buffalo a contract to make it work."
At least one team, though, could still have interest. According to Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are among the teams that have contacted Buffalo to inquire about Hall.
According to Seravalli, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong may attempt to both buy and sell pieces at the deadline. St Louis sits in fourth place in the West division and may view a roster shakeup as its path to the postseason.