Arkansas Derby 2021 Results: Super Stock Surges Past Caddo River to Win Race

Super Stock surged ahead of Concert Tour and Caddo River to win the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park Race Track in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Here's a look at the finishing order via BloodHorse:

Arkansas Derby Order of Finish

1. Super Stock - Win: $26.40 Place: $6.80 Show: $2.80

2. Caddo River - Place: $4.20 Show: $2.40

3. Concert Tour - Show: $2.10

4. Get Her Number

5. Last Samurai

6. Hozier

Payouts via the NBC broadcast

Concert Tour entered as the heavy favorite with 1-1 odds in the morning line.

Caddo River led out of the gate, with Concert Tour sitting close by on the outside in second place. Joel Rosario was clearly conserving Concert Tour's energy before making a move on the leader. The strategy appeared to work as the colt overtook Caddo River down the final stretch.

However, Super Stock spoiled the party.

Just as Rosario did, Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. waited until the perfect moment to begin pushing the three-year-old hard. He had been running well behind Caddo River and Concert Tour, a gap that looked too large to overcome in a race that isn't overly long.

After making the final turn, Santana moved Super Stock to the outside to give himself a clear path to the finish line, and the colt displayed an impressive finishing kick.

While not necessarily the definitive indicator as to a horse's chances at Churchill Downs, the Arkansas Derby can serve as a barometer for the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby because of its place on the calendar.

Country House ran to a third-place showing in the 2019 Arkansas Derby prior taking the Kentucky Derby one month later. Before American Pharoah pulled off a Triple Crown, he reigned supreme at Oaklawn.

With the victory, Super Stock collected 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings.

As much as Super Stock will command the spotlight from the Arkansas Derby, Concert Tour will probably generate the most buzz—for all of the wrong reasons.

The way in which Concert Tour faded will inevitably raise questions as to whether he can still be considered a serious threat at Churchill Downs. He had the win in his sights and failed to seal the deal. Trainer Bob Baffert has a lot of work ahead to get him ready for the Run for the Roses.

For Super Stock, the result doesn't vault him to the head of the projected Kentucky Derby field, but he undoubtedly put the competition on notice.