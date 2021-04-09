NHL Rumors: Trade Chatter Surrounding Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and More

0 of 3

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching—it will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Monday—and deals have started to hit the transaction wire.

The New Jersey Devils traded veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac on Wednesday, while the Florida Panthers moved Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom on Thursday. With those two trades, the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks helped load up for the playoff chase.

More moves are likely to come in over the weekend, as teams like New York and Chicago look to buy and teams like New Jersey and Florida look to sell. The Columbus Blue Jackets—a playoff team in each of the past four seasons—could be among the latter group this year.

Veteran wing and team captain Nick Foligno could be one of the players Columbus looks to move. We'll examine his situation and some of the other recent NHL trade-deadline buzz here.