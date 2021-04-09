NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bruins' Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno and More

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bruins' Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno and MoreApril 9, 2021
Heading into the weekend, there's about one month until the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. But there's much less time for the NHL's contending teams to make deals in an effort to improve their rosters for postseason runs.
The trade deadline for the 2020-21 season arrives Monday at 3 p.m. ET. Some moves have been made already, and rumors continue to circulate about ones that could take place within the next few days.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL as the deadline nears.
Bruins Fielding Calls About DeBrusk
Jake DeBrusk was selected by the Boston Bruins during the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, and he's spent his first four seasons with the team. During that time, he's been a solid contributor on the wing. This season, he has three goals and four assists in 24 games.
But DeBrusk could soon be on his way out of Boston. According to The Athletic's Craig Custance and Eric Duhatschek, teams "continue to call" to ask the Bruins what it would take to acquire the 24-year-old.
Not only is DeBrusk young, but he's also signed through the end of the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent after that, so trading for him doesn't necessarily have to be a short-term move. That's not the only reason that teams are reportedly showing interest.
"His scoring rate doesn't drop in the playoffs," a source told Custance and Duhatschek.
Having tallied 23 points (14 goals and nine assists) in 49 postseason games, DeBrusk could be a valuable addition to a team looking to strengthen its roster before making a playoff run.
Numerous Teams Interested in Foligno
Whether or not Nick Foligno gets traded before Monday's deadline is at least partially going to be up to him. According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, Foligno, who has a 10-team no-trade clause, recently said that he would talk to Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen before any potential move is made.
Portzline reported that Foligno is "open to be traded but only to the right situation." The 33-year-old has spent the past nine seasons with the Blue Jackets, and he's been the team's captain since 2015.
There appear to be teams interested in dealing for Foligno. The Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders are all "believed to be interested," per Portzline, who noted that there are likely to be other teams that will also pursue the forward.
However, even if Foligno leaves Columbus, that doesn't mean he won't return.
"A source indicated to The Athletic on Wednesday that Foligno would be open to re-signing with the Blue Jackets in the summer as an unrestricted free agent after he's had a kick at the Stanley Cup with another club," Portzline wrote.
Foligno has 16 points (seven goals and nine assists) in 42 games for the Blue Jackets this season.
What Moves Will Avalanche Make Before Deadline?
The Avalanche are in first place in the West Division with 56 points and a 26-9-4 record. They are well on their way to reaching the postseason for the fourth straight year, and then they will try to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Although Colorado is already having a successful season, it could be looking to further improve its roster before the deadline. Custance and Duhatschek reported that the Avalanche, as well as the Maple Leafs, are the "consensus most likely to buy" at the deadline.
But what exactly might Colorado be looking to add?
"Execs around the league believe the Avalanche are open for a wide range of deals, including goaltending, help on defense and a fourth-line center," Custance and Duhatschek wrote.
If the Avs are successful in making moves to acquire players who fill those holes, it's possible they will be an even more dangerous team when the postseason arrives. They are hoping to win the third Stanley Cup in franchise history and the first since 2001.