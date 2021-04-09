NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bruins' Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno and More

1 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Jake DeBrusk was selected by the Boston Bruins during the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, and he's spent his first four seasons with the team. During that time, he's been a solid contributor on the wing. This season, he has three goals and four assists in 24 games.

But DeBrusk could soon be on his way out of Boston. According to The Athletic's Craig Custance and Eric Duhatschek, teams "continue to call" to ask the Bruins what it would take to acquire the 24-year-old.

Not only is DeBrusk young, but he's also signed through the end of the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent after that, so trading for him doesn't necessarily have to be a short-term move. That's not the only reason that teams are reportedly showing interest.

"His scoring rate doesn't drop in the playoffs," a source told Custance and Duhatschek.

Having tallied 23 points (14 goals and nine assists) in 49 postseason games, DeBrusk could be a valuable addition to a team looking to strengthen its roster before making a playoff run.