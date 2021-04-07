Updated Potential Trades and Landing Spots for Sabres Winger Taylor Hall

0 of 5

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The only thing left is the press conference.

Probably.

Unless the Buffalo Sabres have a heck of a cliffhanger coming, the NHL's April 12 trade deadline will be preceded by at least one completely unsurprising transaction, in which big-ticket forward and former MVP Taylor Hall's truncated season in competitive purgatory is ended when he's sent to an ambitious contender.

The 29-year-old left winger's one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres was among the biggest shockers of the offseason, but the Western New York experiment has turned ugly with the team's plummet to the East Division basement amid a stretch of zero wins in 18 games from February into late March.



The 2018 Hart Trophy winner was a healthy scratch ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils, a telltale sign that a trade is likely to happen.

Hall had just two goals and 17 points in 37 games through Saturday, including no goals since March 4.

And though he suggested earlier in the season that his stay in Buffalo could last "a while," it's the consensus of trade-watchers these days that Hall will be heading to his fifth team sooner than later.

Still, finding the right fit could prove difficult. Few contenders can afford to take on the contract, and Hall has a full no-movement clause. The Sabres could also be asked to absorb part of his cap hit to facilitate a trade.

With all that in mind, the B/R hockey team got together to update its previous list of would-be trades and landing spots for 2010's top overall draft pick. Take a look at our latest thoughts and drop a comment or two.