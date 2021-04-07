2021 NFL Draft: 10 Predictions with Under a Month to Go

0 of 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

As the 2021 NFL draft draws near, we don't know what to believe from reports swirling around the rumor mill. Good luck filtering through smokescreens for clues that uncover a team's plan. Thankfully, you can still rely on common sense.

Regardless of what a general manager or coach says about a prospect, most teams will address roster holes early in the draft. If a club has a glaring hole at a premium position, expect the front office to prioritize that need. In some cases, though, an available blue-chip talent can steer front offices toward the best-player-available strategy.

In an attempt to project where certain prospects could land, pay attention to the latest updates on their performances. Although many players have clocked impressive 40-yard-dash times at pro days, subpar workout numbers could adversely affect draft stock, especially for prospects who opted out of the 2020 season.

We'll untangle the web of reports to provide 10 draft-day predictions.

How many quarterbacks will go in the top five? Will we see an early trade that shakes up the selection order? Who's the most logical fit for top-10 teams with multiple viable options? Which position group takes the most spots in the first round?



We'll answer all those questions within three weeks of the draft.