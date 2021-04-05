Underrated Prospects WFT Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL DraftApril 5, 2021
Underrated Prospects WFT Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft
The Washington Football Team should be well-positioned to defend its NFL East title this season. The core of the roster remains in place, and Washington has added, among other things, a capable journeyman quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick and a fine complementary receiver in Curtis Samuel.
The next step for Washington will be navigating the draft, which gets underway April 29. Hitting on the 19th overall pick will be a nice first step, but the Football Team will also need to find value on Days 2 and 3. After all, draft classes can rarely be judged on one player alone.
Here we'll examine three under-the-radar prospects Washington should target in the later rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.
Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
While adding Fitzpatrick gives Washington a viable starter for the 2021 season, it does little for the Football Team's long-term quarterback outlook. Unfortunately, Washington isn't likely to have a shot at one of the draft's top quarterbacks.
With the San Francisco 49ers trading up to No. 3, we are probably going to see quarterbacks come off the board with each of the first three selections. Therefore, there may not be a QB prospect worth going for at No. 19.
However, targeting a quarterback like Stanford's Davis Mills in Round 2 or later could make a ton of sense for Washington. The 6'4", 225-pounder has both the size and the athleticism to grow into a quality NFL starter., though he does lack experience.
"A loose, well-built passer, Mills shows the ability to scan, operate from various platforms and throw with touch/anticipation," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "He is one of the best middle-of-the-field passers in the draft, but he needs time to grow and eliminate the 'what are you doing?' plays from his tape."
Mills represents a lower tier of prospect than the quarterbacks who have been generating first-round buzz, but he could be a fine developmental option alongside Taylor Heinicke and behind Fitzpatrick.
Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
Washington's defense was its strength in 2020. However, there is room for improvement on that side of the ball. The unit ranked second in yards and fourth in points allowed but also ranked a more average 13th against the run.
Adding a quality linebacker to the mix could help in a big way. Washington added David Mayo in free agency, but targeting a prospect like Purdue's Derrick Barnes would be a wise move.
Listed at 6'1" and 245 pounds, Barnes may be a bit unpolished, but he has the physical tools to be a solid run-stuffer at the next level.
"Throwback body type with broad shoulders as well as thickly muscled arms and legs at inside linebacker," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Barnes has seen plenty of action as a three-year starter and has the added experience of learning two different positions."
Barnes might not be a full-time starter early in his career, but he could be an early-down thumper behind Washington's stout defensive front.
Last season, Barnes had 54 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception in just six games.
Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State
Adding Samuel helps Washington's receiving corps, but it would behoove the Football Team to scoop up at least one pass-catcher from this year's impressive class. Terry McLaurin is a budding No. 1 receiver, but Cam Sims was second among Washington receivers with a mere 477 receiving yards in 2020.
As a team, Washington ranked just 25th in passing yards.
Adding a receiver like South Dakota State's Cade Johnson could give Washington both draft value and an explosive—albeit undersized—complementary receiver. Listed at 5'10" and 180 pounds, Johnson doesn't have archetypal size, but he makes up for this with his quickness, change-of-direction skills and technique.
Johnson hasn't played in more than a year, but he made a strong impression at the Senior Bowl.
"Nearly uncoverable in Senior Bowl one-on-ones—when he wasn't shaking free defenders, he was making contested grabs and/or tiptoeing the sideline," Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm wrote. "Footwork and route running looked even crisper and sharper there than in 2019 tape."
In two seasons with the Jackrabbits, Johnson amassed an impressive 139 receptions, 2,554 yards and 25 touchdowns.