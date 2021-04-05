Underrated Prospects WFT Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While adding Fitzpatrick gives Washington a viable starter for the 2021 season, it does little for the Football Team's long-term quarterback outlook. Unfortunately, Washington isn't likely to have a shot at one of the draft's top quarterbacks.

With the San Francisco 49ers trading up to No. 3, we are probably going to see quarterbacks come off the board with each of the first three selections. Therefore, there may not be a QB prospect worth going for at No. 19.

However, targeting a quarterback like Stanford's Davis Mills in Round 2 or later could make a ton of sense for Washington. The 6'4", 225-pounder has both the size and the athleticism to grow into a quality NFL starter., though he does lack experience.

"A loose, well-built passer, Mills shows the ability to scan, operate from various platforms and throw with touch/anticipation," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "He is one of the best middle-of-the-field passers in the draft, but he needs time to grow and eliminate the 'what are you doing?' plays from his tape."

Mills represents a lower tier of prospect than the quarterbacks who have been generating first-round buzz, but he could be a fine developmental option alongside Taylor Heinicke and behind Fitzpatrick.