NFL Teams That Crushed It in 2021 Free Agency

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NFL free agency seemed wilder than usual during the 2021 offseason.

Despite a reduced salary cap ($182.5 million), some big contracts were handed out (think: $138 million over six years for Trent Williams in San Francisco). There were also league-altering trades involving quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford) and draft picks.

The teams that crushed free agency made moves that boosted both their short- and long-term outlooks while upgrading or retaining players at premium spots. Cost and other losses were taken into account too.

These are the teams that had the best showings in free agency in the lead-up to the draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland.