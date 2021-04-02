Penei Sewell Impresses at Oregon Pro Day with Bengals, Dolphins in Attendance

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who could be the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2021 NFL draft later this month, participated in his pro day on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

As is often the case with linemen, Sewell's measurables were of particular interest Friday, and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy provided a rundown of them:

A height of nearly 6'5" and weight of 331 lbs. are ideal, while an arm length of 33 ¼ inches is a bit below what teams might normally look for in an NFL offensive tackle.

Samuel Gold of The Athletic expressed concern regarding whether that might impact Sewell's draft stock:

The measurement may not be as big of a concern as usual, though, since Sewell's closest competition in the 2021 draft, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, has even shorter arms at 33 inches, per Nick Falato of Sports Illustrated.

Sewell also took part in all of the drills Friday and turned in some impressive numbers, especially considering his size.

Nagy ran down Sewell's results in the vertical jump, broad jump and bench press:

Also, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti tweeted video of Sewell participating in both the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill:

Sewell was clocked at 5.09 seconds in the 40 and 7.80 seconds in the three-cone, which are numbers that should help his stock considering he weighed in at over 330 lbs.

ESPN's Mina Kimes was especially impressed with the agility Sewell displayed in the three-cone drill:

There likely wasn't much Sewell could have done Friday to make his draft stock change drastically either way, as NFL teams have seen plenty of tape showcasing his dominant collegiate performances at Oregon.

Sewell did not play in 2020 after opting out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Outland Trophy as well.

His college head coach, Mario Cristobal, provided Bisciotti with a glowing review of Sewell too:

After watching Sewell perform Friday, Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network was among those who did not change their positive opinions of the talented lineman:

Many NFL talent evaluators were on hand Friday to get a closer look at Sewell and his Oregon teammates, including representatives from teams picking early in the draft who could benefit from selecting him.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive line coach Frank Pollack were all present:

Albert Breer of The MMQB added that Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was also in attendance for the pro day. Breer reported that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were other notable coaches in Eugene.

The Bengals own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and the Dolphins sit at No. 6. While many teams picking near the top of the draft are in need of a quarterback, the Bengals and Dolphins aren't part of that group, as they took Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, in last year's draft.

Both Burrow and Tagovailoa could benefit from offensive weapons, as well as offensive linemen to protect them, which is why Sewell is a potential target for both teams.