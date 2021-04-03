6 Young NHL Goalies Making the Step Up This Season

0 of 6

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Every NHL season sees several young or inexperienced goaltenders garner attention for their stellar play. The 2020-21 campaign is no different, with a handful of young netminders earning their share of the spotlight.

Some, such as the Minnesota Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen, are enjoying solid rookie seasons. Others, like the Florida Panthers' Chris Driedger, are making the most of their opportunity after several years shuttling back and forth between the NHL and the minors.

The goaltenders on this list are playing key roles in their respective teams' performances this season. Those efforts could become springboards toward long and successful big league careers.

Here's a look at the six goaltenders, all of whom are 25 or younger, who are stepping up and showing out this season.

New York Rangers rookie Igor Shesterkin is excluded because he already made his leap forward in 2019-20. His performance in 12 games (10 wins, 2.52 goals-against average, .932 save percentage) before the 2019-20 regular season was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Rangers buying out longtime starter Henrik Lundqvist last year.