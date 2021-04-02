5 Win-Win Trades That Should Happen at the NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Buyers. Sellers.

Teams hoping make a run. Executives looking to save a job.

It must be the NHL trade deadline, 2021 style.

The transactional ceasefire arrives April 12 in a season that was delayed and truncated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been stopped and started in several cities by players moving in and out of protocols.

A mandatory quarantine for players crossing international borders will have an impact on would-be deals, as will a presumably flat $81.5 million salary cap heading into next season. And speaking of next season, teams will have to leave players exposed for a July expansion draft that will stock the Seattle Kraken.

Got all that? Good.

The B/R hockey team gathered amid the impending tumult to look at the players most likely to be dealt and to come up with sensible deals for several of them that would benefit both teams involved.

A win-win list, if you will.

