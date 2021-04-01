Vita Vea's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Picked Up by Buccaneers

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht confirmed the team will be picking up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Vita Vea's contract.

Vea, the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, will make $7.6 million in 2022 His contract will be fully guaranteed for that season.

Vea was limited to five games in 2020 after suffering a leg fracture. He managed to return to the lineup for the Bucs' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, recording one tackle and helping clog the middle as the Tampa pass rush swarmed Patrick Mahomes.

An integral part of the Tampa front seven in his first two seasons, it was something of a no-brainer to retain Vea even after his injury-plagued 2020. The $7.6 million contract will likely look like a bargain if Vea returns to form next season.

Pro Football Focus has given Vea favorable marks in each of his first three seasons. The scouting service gave Vea a grade of 90.1 in limited work last season.