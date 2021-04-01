    Vita Vea's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Picked Up by Buccaneers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) walks back toward the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht confirmed the team will be picking up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Vita Vea's contract.

    Vea, the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, will make $7.6 million in 2022 His contract will be fully guaranteed for that season.

    Vea was limited to five games in 2020 after suffering a leg fracture. He managed to return to the lineup for the Bucs' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, recording one tackle and helping clog the middle as the Tampa pass rush swarmed Patrick Mahomes.

    An integral part of the Tampa front seven in his first two seasons, it was something of a no-brainer to retain Vea even after his injury-plagued 2020. The $7.6 million contract will likely look like a bargain if Vea returns to form next season.

    Pro Football Focus has given Vea favorable marks in each of his first three seasons. The scouting service gave Vea a grade of 90.1 in limited work last season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ledyard’s 2021 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings

      Ledyard’s 2021 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Ledyard’s 2021 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report

      Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Defensive Lineman, Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

      Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Defensive Lineman, Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Defensive Lineman, Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Jason Licht: Buccaneers will be picking up Vea’s fifth-year option

      Jason Licht: Buccaneers will be picking up Vea’s fifth-year option
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Jason Licht: Buccaneers will be picking up Vea’s fifth-year option

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Jason Licht: Tom Brady’s knee rehab “going very well”

      Jason Licht: Tom Brady’s knee rehab “going very well”
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Jason Licht: Tom Brady’s knee rehab “going very well”

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk