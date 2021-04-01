    Shaq Barrett Shows Off Tattoo of Tom Brady from Bucs Parade on April Fools' Day

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds his daughter Vivian Lake while waving to fans during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    An "overserved" Tom Brady was the star of the show at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade.

    Shaquil Barrett apparently decided to commemorate that moment permanently.

    Well, OK, he decided to lie about commemorating it permanently.

    The Buccaneers linebacker posted a photo on April Fools' Day of a supposed tattoo he got of the quarterback in his celebratory bliss.

    Brady famously tweeted in response to him being (more than a little) tipsy at the parade with a tweet blaming avocado tequila. 

    A quick reminder: Believe nothing you read on April Fools' Day. It is all lies. 

    (Besides this. You can trust us...we think.)

