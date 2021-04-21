    2021 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

    Tim Daniels
April 21, 2021
    FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    As the NFL aims for a return to normalcy following a pandemic-impacted season in 2020 that saw limited or no fans in attendance and a subsequent drop in the salary cap, there's already one familiar sight: Tom Brady as the defending Super Bowl champion, though this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The league announced Wednesday it will release its 2021 schedule with a new 18-week regular season on May 12 at 8 pm. ET. Fans can catch the announcement on the NFL Network.

    Teams are already aware of their 17 opponents for the upcoming campaign, it's just a matter of finding out when each of those contests will take place.

    So, let's check out the matchups on tap this year along with a few storylines to track once the season kicks off.

              

    Team-by-Team Opponents

    Arizona Cardinals

    Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings

    Road: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Jaguars, Titans

                 

    Atlanta Falcons

    Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Washington

    Road: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Dolphins, Giants, 49ers

                     

    Baltimore Ravens

    Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Vikings

    Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins

                

    Buffalo Bills

    Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Washington

    Road: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

                   

    Carolina Panthers

    Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Washington

    Road: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bills, Cowboys, Texans, Dolphins, Giants

                  

    Chicago Bears

    Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, Giants, 49ers

    Road: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Raiders, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

                  

    Cincinnati Bengals

    Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, 49ers

    Road: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets

                    

    Cleveland Browns

    Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Cardinals, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Texans, Raiders

    Road: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Patriots

                 

    Dallas Cowboys

    Home: Giants, Eagles, Washington, Cardinals, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders

    Road: Giants, Eagles, Washington, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Buccaneers

                  

    Denver Broncos

    Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Jets, Eagles, Washington

    Road: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Steelers

                 

    Detroit Lions

    Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, 49ers

    Road: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Browns, Broncos, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks

               

    Green Bay Packers

    Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Browns, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, Washington

    Road: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers

                 

    Houston Texans

    Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks

    Road: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Bills, Browns, Dolphins, 49ers

                    

    Indianapolis Colts

    Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers

    Road: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, 49ers

                  

    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Cardinals, Bills, Broncos, Dolphins, 49ers

    Road: Texans, Colts, Titans, Bengals, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks

                  

    Kansas City Chiefs

    Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Packers, Giants, Steelers

    Road: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Titans, Washington

                

    Las Vegas Raiders

    Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Washington

    Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Cowboys, Colts, Giants, Steelers

                   

    Los Angeles Chargers

    Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Steelers

    Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Washington

                  

    Los Angeles Rams

    Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Titans

    Road: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Giants

                

    Miami Dolphins

    Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Giants

    Road: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

                  

    Minnesota Vikings

    Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Browns, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks

    Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Chargers, 49ers

                   

    New England Patriots

    Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

    Road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Chargers

                    

    New Orleans Saints

    Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys, Packers, Dolphins, Giants

    Road: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans, Washington

                     

    New York Giants

    Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Rams

    Road: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington, Bears, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers

                  

    New York Jets

    Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints, Eagles, Buccaneers, Titans

    Road: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Texans, Colts

                        

    Philadelphia Eagles

    Home: Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, 49ers, Buccaneers

    Road: Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets

                     

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Seahawks, Titans

    Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings

                    

    San Francisco 49ers

    Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings

    Road: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars, Eagles, Titans

                  

    Seattle Seahawks

    Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Titans

    Road: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Steelers, Washington

                    

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bills, Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants

    Road: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Washington

                      

    Tennessee Titans

    Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Cardinals, Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Saints, 49ers

    Road: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Seahawks

                    

    Washington Football Team

    Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Seahawks, Buccaneers

    Road: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Broncos, Packers, Raiders

                      

    Top Storylines For 2021 NFL Season

    Tom Brady's Quest For Eighth Title

    It marked the end of an era when Brady left the New England Patriots, and while the Pats felt the ramifications of his departure with a 7-9 record to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the future Hall of Famer didn't miss a beat while leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship.

    Brady's seventh title extended his own record for most Super Bowl rings as a player, giving him two more than Charles Haley, and the 43-year-old California native shows no signs of slowing down.

    The University of Michigan product combined to throw 50 touchdowns across 20 games between the regular season and the playoffs, and he confirmed there's a chance he extends beyond his previously stated goal of playing until his mid-40s.

    "I'd definitely consider that," Brady said before the Super Bowl. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

    That's bad news for the rest of the NFL. Although every year welcomes a new class of potential franchise quarterbacks—a group that includes Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones this season—Brady continues to reign supreme.

    His Buccaneers were able to retain most of their star-studded championship roster and will again be a chief title contender in 2021.

               

    Saints Begin New Era Without Drew Brees

    Drew Brees announced his retirement in March after a record-setting 20-year NFL career, including 15 seasons in New Orleans, that included leading the Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title.

    While the 42-year-old awaits the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the franchise will try to move forward without him.

    The burden of attempting to fill the massive void will fall on either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill—or potentially both.

    Hill was impressive during a four-start audition while Brees was sidelined by injury in 2020, completing 71.9 percent of his throws with eight total touchdowns (four passing and four rushing). The team also posted a 3-1 record during that stretch.

    Yet, the decision to re-sign Winston suggests there will be an open competition for the top spot on the depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason.

    Winston was turnover-prone during his five years as the Bucs' starter, but he surpassed 4,000 passing yards in all three seasons he played all 16 games and tallied 131 total touchdowns in 72 games. So his playmaking upside is obvious, and he could thrive in the fine-tuned New Orleans offense.

    The battle between the Saints signal-callers will be one of the top stories during camp, and the winner will face ample pressure to keep the team in the championship conversation.

             

    How Will New 17th Game Impact Season?

    The NFL owners exercised their option in the collective bargaining agreement to increase the length of the regular season by one game for 2021. It wasn't a surprise but it still drew the ire of some players.

    Adding another contest will create an extra home game for AFC teams in 2021—it will rotate between conferences each year—and give teams that struggle during a stretch of the campaign a little extra leeway to bounce back and still have a shot at the playoffs.

    One aspect that'll surely be watched closely is whether the extra game, while sticking with a single bye week per club, will lead to any noticeable uptick in injuries during the latter stages of the regular season.

    In addition, the longer schedule will make the No. 1 postseason seed in each conference even more coveted since the bye week that comes with it could prove invaluable before a playoff run.

    Some new single-season records are also likely to get established in 2021 with the additional game giving players the chance to take their statistical output up another notch.

    As a whole, the extra game will give fans another week to enjoy all the storylines that come with an NFL season, whether it's one mentioned above or the countless others that will emerge this fall.

