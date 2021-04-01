NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold, More

2 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It is unknown whether the Niners would actually receive an offer including a first-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo. But the New York Jets do not appear likely to receive that kind of draft compensation if they move Sam Darnold.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN asked three NFL general managers about Darnold and what they would hypothetically give up to acquire the former No. 3 overall pick. None of the GMs indicated they would pay higher than a third-round pick, with one saying a conditional fourth-rounder might be more realistic.

Martin went on to report teams are not sold on Darnold's talent and do not want to give up draft capital when the fifth-year option is looming. Any team that possibly acquires Darnold apparently will not pick up said option, per Martin.

The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. General manager Joe Douglas has been content waiting to evaluate all the quarterback prospects before making a decision on Darnold. But he might not have to wait any longer.

The presumption is Clemson star Trevor Lawrence will go No. 1 overall. However, the other top quarterback prospects are lining up right behind Lawrence.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic spoke to a scout who claimed BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is all but guaranteed to go to New York with the second overall pick after his sensational pro day this past weekend. Ohio State star Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones also put on excellent displays at their own pro days.

New York has tons of options in the event it goes after a new franchise quarterback. But Douglas should also be wary of how little opposing front offices apparently think of Darnold's trade value. The Jets might be just as inclined to keep Darnold and have him battle it out with a rookie in camp.