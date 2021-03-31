Flames vs. Canucks Postponed After 2 Vancouver Players Added to COVID-19 List

Rich Lam/Associated Press

The NHL announced that the Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks game has been postponed after two Canucks players and one Canucks coaching staff member were placed on the league's COVID Protocol list:

Canucks head coach Travis Green told reporters (h/t Rob Williams of Daily Hive Vancouver) on Tuesday that center Adam Gaudette had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was the only player listed on the league's COVID Protocol list released Wednesday afternoon, but another unnamed Canucks player has since joined him.

This game is the first postponement of the season for the Canucks, who have gone 16-18-3 and have 19 regular-season games remaining. A total of 43 NHL games have been postponed since the season began in mid-January, per Jackie Spiegel of Sporting News. Every NHL team has played at least 32 games on the 56-game slate thus far, though.

Vancouver's next game is currently scheduled to be at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday evening.