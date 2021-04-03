NFL Free Agency 2021: Moves That Will Have the Biggest Impact on Division Races

0 of 8

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

One roster move can significantly impact the battle for a division title. Last offseason, quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and changed the competitive balance in the NFC South and the NFL.

Although quarterback Josh Allen garnered praise for an All-Pro 2020 season, wideout Stefon Diggs deserves some of the credit for his contribution to the Buffalo Bills' second-ranked scoring offense. Acquired via trade in March 2020, the former Minnesota Viking led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Typically, an upgrade at quarterback leads to more wins. Other clubs can address a specific weakness or position to contend with the best squad in the division.

Between trades and free-agent signings, we'll pinpoint roster moves that will have a major effect on division races for the 2021 campaign.