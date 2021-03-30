    Attorney Says Deshaun Watson Evidence Won't Be Turned over to Houston PD

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 31, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) waves to fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals won 37-31. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The attorney representing women in nearly two dozen civil lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct will not be turning over evidence to the city's police department.

    After previously announcing he would provide affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department, lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he will no longer do so after learning that Rusty Hardin, the lawyer representing Watson, has a son on the department's command staff.

    Wrote Buzbee:

    "Here is my worry: When I ran for Houston mayor against the CURRENT mayor, I called for the resignation of the former police chief. I was thus reluctant initially in these important cases to provide info to HPD, at least while Art Acevedo was the Police Chief—even though my brother in law is a long-term HPD officer. Mr. Acevedo has now left Houston for Miami. Yet, I've since learned that my legal opponent, Mr. Hardin, has a son who is on of the exclusive Command Staff of HPD. I am not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Mr. Hardin, has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. I support his service, along with all Houston police officers—I think the rank and file know that. But, I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."

    Buzbee added that he filed two more cases against Watson on Tuesday, bringing the total to 21.

    In addition to the suits, a woman who says she was hired to give Watson a massage—but is not suing him—told Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated that he behaved inappropriately toward her and described the experience as "unlike anything she's experienced from any other client she has treated."

    Watson and his attorney have denied any improper actions on the part of the quarterback.

    It's unclear which authorities Buzbee will turn over the items to—if he does share them with authorities at all.

