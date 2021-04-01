Picks for Every MLB Team's Over/Under Win Total for 2021 Season

1 of 6

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles—64.5 wins

The O's have some intriguing young bats in Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays, and it's only a matter of time before catcher Adley Rutschman is in the mix. However, they simply don't have the pitching to be anything more than an outside threat to avoid 100 losses.

Verdict: Under (64)

Boston Red Sox—80.5 wins

The .400 winning percentage the Red Sox posted last season would be the equivalent of 65 wins over a 162-game schedule. Offense has never been a question, and they should score plenty of runs once again. The question will be how much they can get from Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale and whether a rebuilt bullpen is up to the task.

Verdict: Under (79)

New York Yankees—95.5 wins

The Yankees rotation remains perhaps the single biggest X-factor in all of baseball. Jameson Taillon (missed all of 2020) and Corey Kluber are both coming off injury-plagued years, Luis Severino is returning from Tommy John surgery, and Domingo German is coming back from a season-long suspension. If they can pull their weight and the lineup is not decimated by injuries, this will be the team to beat in the American League. Those are sizable "ifs" though.

Verdict: Under (94)

Tampa Bay Rays—85.5 wins

Losing Blake Snell and Charlie Morton hurts, but the Tampa Bay organization is loaded with pitching. It'll squeeze what it can out of Chris Archer, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, and if that doesn't work out, the Rays will have Luis Patino, Shane McClanahan, Brent Honeywell Jr. and others waiting in the wings. This team is no longer overly reliant on the pitching side of things with an offense that can do some damage as well.

Verdict: Over (90)

Toronto Blue Jays—86.5 wins

Until the starting rotation takes shape behind Hyun Jin Ryu, it's hard to buy into the Blue Jays as contenders in the AL East. That said, the offense is absolutely stacked, and while Toronto has question marks on the staff, it also has a wealth of MLB-caliber arms. The quantity over quality approach and a dangerous lineup should be more than enough to keep the Jays in the AL Wild Card hunt.

Verdict: Under (86)