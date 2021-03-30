Roger Goodell: 'We Expect to Have Full Stadiums' for 2021 NFL Season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is planning for stadiums to be fully open to fans for the 2021 season.

"We want to see every one of our fans back," he told reporters Tuesday. "We expect to have full stadiums in the coming season."

Goodell also said he would be encouraging all league staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations:

The news comes on the same day that the NFL owners officially approved a 17-game regular season. The league will move to a three-week preseason, with the week that previously held a fourth preseason game now becoming a bye week, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The regular season will still include one bye week, while the postseason will be bumped back by one week. Here are the matchups that were added to the schedule on Tuesday:

Moving to a 17-game season, with fans fully attending, will be a major boost to the NFL owners' bottom lines after every team took a financial hit in 2020. That, in turn, has left teams trimming around the margins this offseason, with a number of veterans taking restructured deals to provide short-term salary cap relief.

Per ESPN, the 2021 salary cap sits at $182.5 million, an eight percent decrease from 2020 ($198.2 million). It's the first time since 2011 the cap didn't increase from the season prior, which again can be attributed to the realities of limited or no attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic last season.