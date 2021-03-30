    Bruce Arians on 2021 Bucs: 'There Are No Starters...This Team Hasn't Done S--t'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during Super Bowl 55 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he's made it clear players returning from their Super Bowl LV-winning roster will still have to earn their roles in 2021. 

    "There are no starters," Arians told reporters. "This is a new football team. I made that message clear when they left, that that team won the Super Bowl. This team hasn't done s--t. All those things will be defined in practice."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      A 17-game regular-season is officially starting this year. Tap for all the added matchups 📲

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report

      Bruce Arians doesn't rule out possibility of Buccaneers taking a quarterback at No. 32

      Bruce Arians doesn't rule out possibility of Buccaneers taking a quarterback at No. 32
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bruce Arians doesn't rule out possibility of Buccaneers taking a quarterback at No. 32

      Jeff Kerr
      via CBSSports.com