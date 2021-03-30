Bruce Arians on 2021 Bucs: 'There Are No Starters...This Team Hasn't Done S--t'

Uncredited/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he's made it clear players returning from their Super Bowl LV-winning roster will still have to earn their roles in 2021.

"There are no starters," Arians told reporters. "This is a new football team. I made that message clear when they left, that that team won the Super Bowl. This team hasn't done s--t. All those things will be defined in practice."

