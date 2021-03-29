NFL Rumors: Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold Trade Buzz and Jalen Hurts

0 of 4

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

With Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz all being traded this offseason, quarterbacks have been a focal point in the NFL world. That's unlikely to change in the coming weeks, as the position is likely to dominate draft headlines.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are widely expected to take Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, and according to Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, that remains likely.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going. I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official," Meyer said, per NBC Sports' Peter King. "But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed."

After Jacksonville, Lawrence and the No. 1 pick, however, things become a little bit more uncertain. The New York Jets may or may not select a quarterback at No. 2, and the San Francisco 49ers recently threw a wrench into the draft machine by trading up to No. 3. There's virtually no chance they traded up that high for a non-quarterback.

This means that both the Jets and the 49ers could look to move their current starters in the not-too-distant future. Plus, there's no telling what the Philadelphia Eagles will do after trading Wentz and trading down to the 12th pick in the draft. Does it mean Philadelphia is sold on quarterback Jalen Hurts? Not exactly.

