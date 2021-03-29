EA Sports PGA Tour Golf Video Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Next-Gen Consoles

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

EA Sports is making its return to golf video games.

The company announced a partnership with the PGA Tour on Monday that will see EA Sports develop a game for next-generation consoles. According to the release, players will be able to create their own career featuring The Players Championship, FedExCup playoffs and "more unforgettable events."

"EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," said Cam Weber, EA Sports executive vice president and group general manager. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world's top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can't wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup."

EA Sports previously produced golf games from 1990 to 2015 before discontinuing the series. The series was famously released under the Tiger Woods PGA Tour moniker for 16 years.

Woods will not be making his return to the EA Sports series after inking an exclusive rights deal with 2K Sports earlier this month.

It seems likely that certain players will extend their licenses to EA Sports while others are in the 2K game. With no exclusive rights deal for either of sports video games' two biggest companies, it'll be interesting to see how the competition shakes out—both from a qualitative perspective and in terms of player/course appearances.

The 2K series does not currently license agreements with golf's major championships like the U.S. Open, The Masters or The Open Championship. 2K and EA Sports will likely spend much of their time in development fighting for the rights to major courses like St. Andrews or Augusta National as a way to entice fans over to their game.

Augusta National previously had an agreement with EA Sports beginning with the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 release.

EA did not announce a release date for its upcoming golf title.