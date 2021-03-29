WFT's Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 4

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team has had a strong offseason thus far. After winning the NFC East in 2020, they have compiled an arguably even better roster for 2021. By adding the likes of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, running back Lamar Miller, wideout Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III, Washington should be prepared to compete for the postseason from Week 1.

Now, Washington must turn its attention to the NFL draft, which is slated to kick off April 29. The annual selection process will provide an opportunity to bolster the roster for the coming season and to improve the franchise's long-term outlook.

With Fitzpatrick expected to hold down the quarterback job this season, the Football Team has few glaring weaknesses. However, there are still needs to address in the draft, which we will examine here.