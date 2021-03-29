WFT's Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

WFT's Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL DraftMarch 29, 2021
The Washington Football Team has had a strong offseason thus far. After winning the NFC East in 2020, they have compiled an arguably even better roster for 2021. By adding the likes of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, running back Lamar Miller, wideout Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III, Washington should be prepared to compete for the postseason from Week 1.
Now, Washington must turn its attention to the NFL draft, which is slated to kick off April 29. The annual selection process will provide an opportunity to bolster the roster for the coming season and to improve the franchise's long-term outlook.
With Fitzpatrick expected to hold down the quarterback job this season, the Football Team has few glaring weaknesses. However, there are still needs to address in the draft, which we will examine here.
Quarterback
Washington has a developmental quarterback in Taylor Heinicke and a one-year starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick. According to former Washington head coach Jay Gruden, Fitzpatrick should be a terrific fit for the franchise.
"It's a good security blanket to have,'' Gruden told The Team 980's Russell & Medhurst show (h/t Chris Russell of FanNation) "You can still let the young guys compete, and if they're not quite ready, you got a veteran like Ryan that can lead the show and win you a lot of games."
If Heinicke is going to have competition for the future, however, Washington will need to add another young signal-caller in the draft. The Football Team won't have a crack at one of the top prospects with the 19th overall selection, but they might be able to land a prospect like Florida's Kyle Trask or Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
This isn't a major need for the coming season, but with a strong incoming group and questions about the 2022 quarterback class, it would be wise to consider landing a quarterback of the future now.
Linebacker
Washington added linebacker David Mayo in free agency, but it behooves the team to continue reloading the second level of the defense. While Washington's defense was terrific overall in 2020—it ranked second in yards and fourth in points allowed—the run defense was merely above average.
Washington ranked 13th in rushing yards allowed and 11th in yards per rush allowed.
This wasn't due to a lack of defensive line depth, either. The Football Team is loaded up front, with the likes of Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne manning the line.
It could make sense to target a linebacker like Penn State's Micah Parsons or North Carolina's Chazz Surratt in the first round if Washington isn't willing to grab a quarterback that high or if an early run at the position devalues the quarterback options at No. 19.
Washington's defense was good enough to go toe-to-toe with most teams in 2020, but it could be even better with an elite linebacker roaming the middle of the field.
Wide Receiver
Receiver isn't as big of a need as it was before free agency. The Football Team added Samuel and Adam Humphries, which should help improve a unit headlined by rising star Terry McLaurin.
However, there is still room to add another wideout to the mix. Cam Sims was second among Washington receivers with a mere 477 receiving yards in 2020. As a team, Washington ranked just 25th in passing yards.
Fortunately, this year's draft class is considered especially deep at the position. The Football team shouldn't have to target a receiver in Round 1 to land a quality starter.
If a top wideout like Alabama's DeVonta Smith somehow falls to No. 19, Washington could pull the trigger. However, landing a prospect like Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace or Clemson's Amari Rodgers on Day 2 would still accomplish the goal of bolstering the receiving corps.
Tight End
Washington has a solid receiving tight end in Logan Thomas, who was second on the team with 670 receiving yards in 2020. However, solid and sensational are two different things, and there's room for a second pass-catching tight end in the offense.
Thomas is good, but he isn't Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
Washington won't have a chance of landing Florida's Kyle Pitts, who could wind up being a top-five selection. However, it should have a shot at receiving tight ends like Miami's Brevin Jordan or Penn State's Pat Freiermuth on Day 2.
Having two quality receiving tight ends would provide Washington with versatility on offense while further boosting an improving receiving corps. If Washington wants to have an offense-focused draft, it could do worse than targeting a tight end early.