NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Next Tier of Top Talent

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Clowney is a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect. He missed significant time because of injury and produced just three sacks over the past two seasons. However, he's also a three-time Pro Bowler and is only 28. While he possesses a tremendous amount of upside, his medicals could be a sticking point for one interested team—the Cleveland Browns.

"If Clowney, who turned 28 in February, checks out medically, I think he'd be a great acquisition, especially on an incentive-laden one-year deal somewhere around $6.5 million," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote. "The Browns liked him a lot last year and still like him if he's good to go."

Cleveland was interested in Clowney last offseason, and it hosted him this year, though he left without a contract. If the Browns do indeed still like Clowney—if healthy and at the right price, of course—he could land with the team as a complement to Myles Garrett.

However, price could be a significant factor here. Cleveland is down to just over $1 million in cap space and will need to create space just to sign its draft picks. If another team offers Clowney any sort of sizeable contract, the Browns will probably be unable to match.

Prediction: Clowney does not sign with the Browns.