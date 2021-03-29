The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings of the 2021 Offseason

0 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

No free-agent signing is without risk. When teams commit millions to a player before even getting him in the building, the possibility of that decision backfiring is going to exist.

However, some moves carry more risks than others. Last year, for example, the Tennessee Titans took a $12.7 million flier on Jadeveon Clowney despite him coming off an injury-hampered, three-sack season. Tennessee got a mere eight games and zero sacks in return.

Injury history is just one example of a risk factor. Some signings are risky because of past production, supporting talent, potential upside and the sheer dollar amount of the deal.

Here, we'll examine nine 2021 signings who could be considered the riskiest. These aren't necessarily bad deals, but they're gambles.