Winners and Losers of NFL's Blockbuster 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins Trades

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers decided they wanted a top quarterback in this year's draft class, but they needed help.

Chris Grier is a man of action. The Miami Dolphins general manager seized the opportunity, and the 49ers will now have a chance to select BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

That wouldn't be possible had San Francisco stood pat at No. 12.

Instead, Grier and 49ers GM John Lynch orchestrated a blockbuster deal for the third overall pick. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco sent the 12th overall selection, a 2021 third-round pick and '22 and '23 first-rounders for Miami's slot.

Grier turned around and sent the 12th and 123rd picks, plus a '22 first-rounder, to the Philadelphia Eagles for this year's sixth and 156th overall selections.

In a matter of moments, three organizations upended the top of April's draft.

On some level, each decision makes sense. Is it a rare win-win-win scenario for everyone involved? Not exactly, but close.