Report: 49ers' Kevin Givens Charged with Assault over Alleged Hotel Altercation

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens is facing a charge of misdemeanor second-degree assault after he allegedly attacked a man at a Baltimore hotel on Feb. 21.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Hayden Bosley said in court documents he took a ride-sharing service with Givens' girlfriend and another friend back to their hotel after a night out. Givens allegedly declined to join them but later showed up at the hotel and tackled Bosley to the ground.

Bosley said he needed treatment at a local hospital after suffering a dislocated shoulder, a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes from the attack, per TMZ. The second-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to TMZ.

Givens, whose first court date in the case is reportedly set for next month, didn't respond to TMZ's request for comment about the allegations.

The 24-year-old New Jersey native grew up in Pennsylvania and enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Penn State, which included a selection to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team in 2016.

He went undrafted in 2019 but then signed with the Niners. After spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he made a larger impact in 2020 with 19 total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery across 13 appearances.

Givens is under contract with San Francisco for the 2021 season with a $780,000 base salary, and he's scheduled to become an exclusive-rights free agent next offseason.

The Niners haven't commented about the allegations against the third-year lineman.