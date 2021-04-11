WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Night 2 Top Highlights and Low Points Review

WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Night 2 Top Highlights and Low Points ReviewApril 12, 2021
After a successful first night of WrestleMania 37 that fought its way to the airwaves through more than one storms, literal and metaphorical, the biggest show of the year wrapped up with the second night of the festivities featuring another handful of marquee matches.
The Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship alone could have sold this show, but it was also flanked by Asuka's Raw Women's Championship defense, some bitter rivalries and more.
Which segments stood out as the biggest highlights and low points of the night? Was the potential for greatness realized, or did more segments fall short of expectations?
Now that the dust has settled, for better or worse, let's look back on night two of WrestleMania 37 and praise the best moments while criticizing the biggest disappointments of the event.
Full Match Results
- Randy Orton defeated The Fiend by pinfall.
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Tamina by submission to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn by pinfall.
- Sheamus defeated Riddle by pinfall to win the United States Championship.
- Apollo Crews defeated Big E by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight.
- Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka by pinfall to win the Raw Women's Championship.
- Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship.
Low Point: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt already disappointed on The Grandest Stage of Them All before. No one is putting their encounter from WrestleMania 33 on their all-time list unless it's to make fun of the projected worms on the ring.
And yet, for some reason, WWE decided to not only go back to this feud in November, but to drag it out for five months so it could culminate again at WrestleMania, all for it to amount to this.
It wasn't a spectacle of the macabre. It didn't have any otherworldly elements that fans will talk about for decades.
All of this led to a decent jack-in-the-box entrance—nowhere near the best ever, despite how it will be overrated as being on that list—and a generic match to follow. If anyone wanted to see that again, they could have just rewatched TLC 2020.
Try as WWE might to position The Fiend as the new Undertaker, he simply isn't The Phenom in terms of performance value.
This was a weak way to open the show, too. It shouldn't have been there to begin with, but it at least would have been better served as a buffer segment following something with more energy.
For all of it to boil down to Alexa Bliss dripping black goo from her head, Orton getting another win and teasing that this isn't over, no wonder the fans in attendance were booing.
Low Point: Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Considering how many talented wrestlers are in WWE's women's division, it's a shame everything revolving around these tag titles has been a mess for so long and both nights of WrestleMania couldn't break that trend.
It was disappointing enough Night 1's worst match with the most problems was the Tag Team Turmoil that was built on the foundation of a philosophy of "Who cares? Throw a bunch of teams together at the last minute and call it a day."
Going with Tamina and Natalya to win was likely the least popular option, too, and it set up a match less fans cared about than if any other team was up against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
Then, when the bell rang on Night 2, the title match didn't make up for it. If anything, it just made things worse.
Following a dud of an opener with this was a bad decision, too. So much so that at one point, fans were chanting for CM Punk just to have a little bit of fun, since nothing in the ring was doing that job.
When fans did start getting behind Tamina, WWE didn't go with the hot spot. She finally bodyslammed Jax, only for her team to lose.
At least if new champions were crowned, some fans would have been convinced it was exciting on that principle alone. Instead, it was just a bland match that arguably took time away from others.
Jax and Baszler could have been in the Night 1 match defending their titles to combine things and open up a spot for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship or the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
There wasn't even any payoff of the Reginald angle! What was the point in any of this?
Highlight: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had better matches than this in the past, but this was at least a step up from the two matches that preceded it.
The action was solid, as expected for these two. But more importantly, WWE made the right call with having Owens hit Logan Paul with a Stunner.
Let's be honest. That was the entire reason this match and segment existed. If anything other than that had happened, it would have been a mistake.
WWE will get some media coverage for that moment, Owens and Zayn got to do their thing in the ring at WrestleMania and it was a step up for the night.
Highlight: United States Championship Match
One of the many matches that had more of a rushed build for it was the United States Championship, but at least Sheamus and Riddle delivered in the ring.
There were a few slip-ups here and there, but by and large, this was a very good showing for both of them.
Also, while it's unlikely many fans would tout this as one of the top titles they were hyped to see change hands, it's nearly always a talking point whenever a new champion is crowned.
There isn't too much to dissect about this. They wailed on each other and The Celtic Warrior came out the better man. It was simple, but effective, and a fine enough midcard match.
Low Point: Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship
After having six other matches in the past three months, Big E and Apollo Crews needed to add something to spice up their feud. Unfortunately, the answer to that definitely wasn't the Nigerian Drum Fight gimmick.
Clearly, WWE didn't announce the rules ahead of time because it turned out to be a generic No Disqualification match.
It's been a bad habit for over a decade of WWE acting like an Extreme Rules match, No Holds Barred match, unsanctioned match, Street Fight and so on are anything more than a regular No Disqualification contest.
Just because Finlay was involved didn't make a Belfast Brawl anything different. Likewise, having drums ringside didn't make this its own thing, particularly as much of it revolved around the company's go-to favorite weapon anymore, the kendo stick.
Big E and Crews performed fine, but another problem is that WWE couldn't resist having another hometown hero lose just to get some heat.
For all the good will WWE put into Night 1 trying to make fans smile, it seems the theme of Night 2 was to troll the audience and go back to upsetting them.
It's good for Crews to get some credibility back, but there are tons of better ways that could have happened.
Babatunde's return is a positive, but the commentary team playing dumb and acting like they had no idea who he is was a negative to balance that out.
This isn't something WWE should pat itself on the back for.
Highlight: Rhea Ripley Wins the Raw Women's Championship
For this to be a highlight, you first have to ignore an entire year's worth of negatives that preceded it, but there is still a major positive to be focused on.
Yes, Asuka's time atop the Raw women's division has been a joke as WWE consistently spent more time focusing on Nia Jax putting Lana through a table, Charlotte Flair arguing with Lacey Evans and Ric Flair and The Golden Role Models moving over from SmackDown.
Equally problematic, Rhea Ripley's loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 absolutely killed her momentum and she's struggled ever since, unable to win any important matches with fledgling storylines and no real direction.
But even though all that amounted to a simple "I challenge you" and "I accept" build for WrestleMania, at least these two supremely talented women got the chance to lock horns and do battle on the biggest event of the year.
Ripley vs. Asuka is a match that needed to happen and was made significantly better by being in front of a crowd.
Better yet, putting the title on The Nightmare was the right call. It's a shame The Empress of Tomorrow's time with the gold is over, but the bigger priority was putting over the future star this division will hinge on for years to come.
The match did its job, the right wrestler was victorious and we can only hope this is the start of rehabbing Ripley back into being that top-tier Superstar she's meant to be.
Low Point: The Bella Twins Take out Bayley
It was disheartening that Bayley wasn't advertised for any appearance on the card at all. After holding the SmackDown Women's Championship for a year and a half, if she wouldn't have done a single thing, it would have been a major slight.
After she started to interrupt here and there and act like she was the host, it became clear what needed to happen: someone had to put her down.
Unfortunately, the fans in attendance absolutely did not want that to be The Bella Twins.
If this had been Becky Lynch, it would have gotten a pop. Nikki and Brie, however, were booed, making this whole setup a failure.
Highlight: Universal Championship Triple Threat Match
Surely, a good portion of the WWE Universe will be upset with neither Daniel Bryan, nor Edge walking out of Raymond James Stadium as the new universal champion. However, unlike most of the decisions tonight that were made in mind to upset the audience, this one can be argued as a good thing.
Roman Reigns retaining the title helps further push his dominance and Tribal Chief character better than anything else we've seen so far. Unless something goes wrong that causes a detour or a wrong turn, this is something people will look back on in years to come and be thankful for, as it will have made it all that much sweeter for Reigns to be beaten.
The match itself was one of the best of the night, too. As the main event, that was a necessity.
It may sting right now, but if you give it some time, this is something many will warm up to and consider a highlight in the grand scheme of things, if you can't already appreciate it for just the bell-to-bell action.
