WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Night 2 Top Highlights and Low Points Review

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt already disappointed on The Grandest Stage of Them All before. No one is putting their encounter from WrestleMania 33 on their all-time list unless it's to make fun of the projected worms on the ring.

And yet, for some reason, WWE decided to not only go back to this feud in November, but to drag it out for five months so it could culminate again at WrestleMania, all for it to amount to this.

It wasn't a spectacle of the macabre. It didn't have any otherworldly elements that fans will talk about for decades.

All of this led to a decent jack-in-the-box entrance—nowhere near the best ever, despite how it will be overrated as being on that list—and a generic match to follow. If anyone wanted to see that again, they could have just rewatched TLC 2020.

Try as WWE might to position The Fiend as the new Undertaker, he simply isn't The Phenom in terms of performance value.

This was a weak way to open the show, too. It shouldn't have been there to begin with, but it at least would have been better served as a buffer segment following something with more energy.

For all of it to boil down to Alexa Bliss dripping black goo from her head, Orton getting another win and teasing that this isn't over, no wonder the fans in attendance were booing.