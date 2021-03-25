Impact Wrestling's 'Impact!' Show to Return to Thursday Nights Starting April 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is moving its flagship show back to Thursday nights beginning April 8.

"IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history," Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore said in a statement. "Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights."

Impact will celebrate the occasion with a six-man tag team match pitting Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack against Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

As D'Amore noted, Impact! has moved around quite a bit since its start in 2004, but it called Thursday nights home more than any other day of the week.

The promotion, then known as TNA, made an ill-fated move to Mondays in 2010 to go head-to-head against WWE, which was a recipe for disaster. Spike TV also shifted the show to Wednesday as its television deal drew to a conclusion in 2014. To avoid overlapping with WWE's SmackDown program, Impact! got bumped back to Thursdays in 2016. And that's only an abbreviated history.

Beyond just resuming what was once a Thursday night tradition, Impact Wrestling might have its eye on the machinations of a competing company.

AXS TV currently broadcasts on Impact! on Tuesdays. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported WWE's production schedule has been amended to show NXT on Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. That corroborated existing rumors about a switch.