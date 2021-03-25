    Bengals Trade Rumors: Giovani Bernard Subject of Interest for Multiple Teams

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has reportedly generated trade interest from "multiple teams" during the offseason.

    Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Thursday that Bernard "could be headed elsewhere" unless he's willing to restructure his two-year, $9.7 million contract, which includes a $4.8 million cap hit for 2021.

    Bernard has been a valuable dual-threat weapon out of the backfield over the past eight years in Cincinnati.

    The 29-year-old UNC product has recorded 6,564 yards from scrimmage (3,697 rushing and 2,867 receiving) with 33 total touchdowns in 115 games since the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

    Bernard was thrust into a more prominent weekly role in 2020 with starter Joe Mixon limited to six appearances because of a foot injury. He finished with 771 yards from scrimmage, his highest total since 2017, and found the end zone six times after scoring no touchdowns in 2019.

    "When those opportunities come, I try and make the most of them," Bernard told reporters in December. "Ever since I came in, when those opportunities show themselves, I try and take advantage because you never know what is going to happen, especially playing the position I play at running back—you never know what that next carry holds."

    Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in early March that Mixon "feels really good right now," which suggests he's on track to return for the 2021 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mixon is capable of handling a three-down role when healthy, and Cincinnati also features Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams and Jacques Patrick under contract at running back.

    So Bernard could be expendable, and he could be of interest to a contender who's looking for a third-down specialist who can take on a heavier workload when necessary.

    Related

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler

      Former Titans CB and Super Bowl XLIX hero agrees to one-year deal worth up to $6M (Rapoport)

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cardinals Sign Malcolm Butler

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Are Bengals telegraphing one of their obvious draft choices this year?

      Are Bengals telegraphing one of their obvious draft choices this year?
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Are Bengals telegraphing one of their obvious draft choices this year?

      Chris Roling
      via Bengals Wire

      How High Can Kyle Pitts Go in the Draft?

      Why scouts believe he could be the highest drafted TE ever 👉

      How High Can Kyle Pitts Go in the Draft?
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      How High Can Kyle Pitts Go in the Draft?

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Landing Spots for Rodgers If Green Bay Won't Commit

      Not restructuring his deal suggests GB may be moving on. Four teams @SOBO55 could see signing AR12 in 2022 📲

      Landing Spots for Rodgers If Green Bay Won't Commit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Rodgers If Green Bay Won't Commit

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report