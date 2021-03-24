Cowboys Rumors: Jayron Kearse to Sign 1-Year Contract After Malik Hooker Visit

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with former Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Kearse agreed to the deal after his visit with the team Wednesday, per Gehlken.

The 27-year-old has played five NFL seasons. His first four were with the Minnesota Vikings before he signed with Detroit for 2020. The seventh-round pick out of Clemson had 59 tackles (41 solo) in 11 games (seven starts) for the Lions.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Kearse "offers depth in secondary, some position flexibility and special teams help."

Kearse's uncle, defensive end Jevon Kearse, made three Pro Bowls in an 11-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2009.

The Kearse news dropped after ex-Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker provided a positive report of his visit with Dallas on Wednesday:

Per Cowboys website staff writer David Helman on Wednesday, the Cowboys were also expected to visit with ex-Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

Dallas has already made one notable move for a former safety, inking ex-Falcons defensive back Keanu Neal to a one-year pact. However, the 25-year-old will be moving to weakside linebacker for Dallas, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.