    Cowboys Rumors: Jayron Kearse to Sign 1-Year Contract After Malik Hooker Visit

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 25, 2021
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with former Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

    Kearse agreed to the deal after his visit with the team Wednesday, per Gehlken.

    The 27-year-old has played five NFL seasons. His first four were with the Minnesota Vikings before he signed with Detroit for 2020. The seventh-round pick out of Clemson had 59 tackles (41 solo) in 11 games (seven starts) for the Lions.

    Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Kearse "offers depth in secondary, some position flexibility and special teams help."

    Kearse's uncle, defensive end Jevon Kearse, made three Pro Bowls in an 11-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2009.

    The Kearse news dropped after ex-Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker provided a positive report of his visit with Dallas on Wednesday:

    Per Cowboys website staff writer David Helman on Wednesday, the Cowboys were also expected to visit with ex-Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Dallas has already made one notable move for a former safety, inking ex-Falcons defensive back Keanu Neal to a one-year pact. However, the 25-year-old will be moving to weakside linebacker for Dallas, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Related

      Tempe PD Honor Justin Herron

      Pats OL was presented an Outstanding Service Award for helping stop an attempted sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman

      Tempe PD Honor Justin Herron
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tempe PD Honor Justin Herron

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton

      Indy and 4x Pro Bowl WR agree to a 1-yr, $10M deal with $8M guaranteed

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts to Re-Sign T.Y. Hilton

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion

      Former ‘Legion of Boom’ member is ‘open to returning to Seattle’ in free agency (NFL Network)

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sherm Open to Seahawks Reunion

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys Won't Re-Sign Aldon

      Dallas informs Aldon Smith it won't bring him back after his five-sack season (ESPN)

      Cowboys Won't Re-Sign Aldon
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Won't Re-Sign Aldon

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report