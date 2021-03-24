Former Blues Defenseman Bobby Plager Dies After Car Crash at Age 78

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Longtime NHL defenseman Bobby Plager died after a car crash in St. Louis at the age of 78 on Wednesday.

Plager spent 14 years in the NHL—11 of them with the St. Louis Blues and another three with the New York Rangers.

In a statement remembering Plager, the Blues once again shared the love for the man whose No. 5 was retired in 2017:

"It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby Plager.

"He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word. Bobby's influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep.

"Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly.

"The St. Louis Blues send all of our love and support to his family, and we hope everyone will find strength knowing that Bobby got his parade."

Tributes to Plager began flooding social media as news of his death became public.

After retiring in 1978, Plager became a member of the Blues' front office, where he helped advance the scouting department before making a short transition to coaching—first with the St. Louis affiliate Peoria Rivermen and later 11 games with the Blues—but he chose to resign and returned to the role of vice president of player development.

Plager was one of the original Blues players on the inaugural team and had a chance to skate in St. Louis alongside his brothers Bill and Barclay. For his NHL playing career, he recorded 20 goals, 121 assists and 141 points over 616 games while earning 760 penalty minutes.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.