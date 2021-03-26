Predicting Landing Spots for Richard Sherman Late in 2021 NFL Free-Agency Period

0 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Richard Sherman might be the best NFL free agent left.

Sherman, heading into his age-33 season, only made it into five games last year but still picked off a pass on 14 targets, per Pro Football Focus. The year prior, over 15 games, he netted an 88.9 PFF grade, surrendering 27 catches on 51 targets and grabbing three interceptions.

Pessimistic about a return to San Francisco since December, Sherman looks ready to change teams for only the second time since he entered the league in 2011.

The best fits for the veteran cornerback boast plenty of playing time, the cap room to make it work, and make sense for schematic or personnel reasons. With many free-agent cornerbacks already landing new deals and spots across the league filled, a handful of likely destinations remain for Sherman.