Packers Rumors: Marcedes Lewis Agrees to New 2-Year, $8M Contract

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal will carry $4 million in guarantees. Lewis has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay after playing his first 12 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The veteran posted 10 receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns last season. While Lewis hasn't topped 15 receptions or 156 yards in any of his three seasons in Green Bay, he's a valuable locker room presence and blocker at the tight end position.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaped praise on Lewis in a November interview with Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

"I could tell right away that he had a lot of charisma and presence. But it's been a lot of fun getting know him on a more personal level and becoming really good friends with him. I think he's a fantastic human being. He's a really interesting guy. He has a lot of wisdom and insight. He's just definitely one of my favorite teammates that we've ever had around here. He's a fantastic leader. A guy much like we've had in Julius Peppers, Charles Woodson ... guys who, when they start talking, everyone shuts up and listens. That's how it is with 'Big Dog.'"

Pro Football Focus gave Lewis an overall grade of 67.6 for the 2020 season. His relative lack of receiving prowess at his advanced age is well-known at this point, but he's a viable red-zone target for Rodgers and continues to essentially block like a sixth lineman in running situations.

Even as this contract takes him through his age-38 season, Lewis remains an invaluable member of the Packers roster.