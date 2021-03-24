NHL Investigating Ref Appearing to Try to Give Penalty Against Predators

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

NHL director of hockey operations Colin Campbell has said the league is "investigating" an incident that involved an official appearing to admit to a makeup call during the Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators game Tuesday.

Hockey writer Ken Campbell relayed the news regarding the remarks from the director of hockey operations, who did not comment further on the incident. Campbell later reported that a "reliable source" reported that the call was made by referee Tim Peel.

Tommy Stokke of the Action Network provided a breakdown of what allegedly happened.

"NHL referee Tim Peel was heard on a hot mic admitting he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

"The penalty in question came just under five minutes into the second period when Peel whistled Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson for tripping Detroit's Jon Merrill. It was the second penalty of the game, but the first on Nashville. Detroit was called for interference with 6:19 remaining in the opening period."

Sportsnet video producer Matt Best provided video on Twitter that appeared to capture a voice (presumably an official) talking about the call on a hot microphone (language NSFW).

"It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a f--kin' penalty against Nashville early in the..." a voice is heard before trailing off as the Fox Sports Tennessee broadcast went to commercial.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ultimately, the call had no effect on the game.

Detroit didn't score on the power play, and the Predators ended up winning 2-0. Nashville finished the night with four penalties to Detroit's three in a relatively clean contest.