Washington Football Team Being Considered for Permanent Name, WFT Pres. Says

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Fans who bought Washington Football Team gear following the team's name change may be able to hold onto it moving forward.

The name, which was intended as a placeholder as the team explored options for a rebrand, is being considered—among other options—for the permanent team name, which will be implemented in 2022, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The team's former nickname, which was a slur for Indigenous people, was retired in July after 87 years.

Team president Jason Wright explained the decision to keep the current name among the contenders:

"There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team. Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way."

The team is discussing options with franchise alumni and fans around the world and will also use focus groups, while Wright is engaging with social media and local sports radio, per Keim.

There is no strict timetable for the rebrand, though name and logo submissions are open through April 5. Per Keim, the team's burgundy and gold colors are expected to remain. So far, the team has received 15,000 submissions that have originated from 60 countries.