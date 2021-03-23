    Washington Football Team Being Considered for Permanent Name, WFT Pres. Says

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 23, 2021

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washingtonâ€™s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Fans who bought Washington Football Team gear following the team's name change may be able to hold onto it moving forward. 

    The name, which was intended as a placeholder as the team explored options for a rebrand, is being considered—among other options—for the permanent team name, which will be implemented in 2022, according to John Keim of ESPN. 

    The team's former nickname, which was a slur for Indigenous people, was retired in July after 87 years. 

    Team president Jason Wright explained the decision to keep the current name among the contenders: 

    "There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team. Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way." 

    The team is discussing options with franchise alumni and fans around the world and will also use focus groups, while Wright is engaging with social media and local sports radio, per Keim. 

    There is no strict timetable for the rebrand, though name and logo submissions are open through April 5. Per Keim, the team's burgundy and gold colors are expected to remain. So far, the team has received 15,000 submissions that have originated from 60 countries.  

