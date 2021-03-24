MLB's Most Overpaid and Underpaid Player at Every Position for 2021 Season

0 of 10

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2021 MLB offseason was defined by some record-breaking contracts. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a $340 million, 14-year megadeal and Trevor Bauer signed an unorthodox four-year contract with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, some contracts don't age quite as well as others. Tatis may end up being a bargain in the later years of his contract, but there are a few players on long-term deals who could be considered overpaid when you take into account their production, or lack thereof in some cases.

Conversely, there are many more players who end up not being paid as much as they should because MLB's contract structure greatly favors owners over players.

As long as salaries, incentives and bonuses are made public, then there will be debate over who is underpaid and who is overpaid. This list was created using Fangraphs' 2021 Steamer projections for WAR and players' 2021 salaries. But it's not just a matter of dollars and cents, so players' importance to the team and their individual roles were also taken into account.

Also taken into account was years of service time. Pre-arbitration players were not included, and all players on this list are active and on 40-man rosters.

Payroll and salary data are all courtesy of Spotrac.com, and stats are all from Fangraphs and Baseball Reference.